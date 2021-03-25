Origami Angel Announce New Album Gami Gang

Washington, D.C. act Origami Angel announced Thursday that their sophomore album will arrive next month. The band took to Twitter to break the news that Gami Gang will make its way to streaming services on April 30 via Counter Intuitive Records.

The newest album will follow 2019’s Somewhere City and 2020 EP Origami Angel Broke Minecraft. The duo behind the band, Ryland Heagy and Pat Doherty, have built up a fanbase, affectionately called the Gami Gang, with their pop-punk-infused sound that’s perfectly at home on a Midwest emo playlist, despite their East Coast roots. The band announced on Twitter that their first single ahead of Gami Gang will arrive at midnight Friday.

our 2nd album “GAMI GANG” comes out april 30th via @CIRecsit’s a double LP. first single tonight at midnight. preorder: https://t.co/JdaE3aYlJ4pic.twitter.com/uxfJ59zVcn — Origami Angel (@GAMIGANG) March 25, 2021

You can preorder Gami Gang here. We’ll add the band’s new single below once it’s out.