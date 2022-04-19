Outside Lands 2022 Lineup: Green Day, Post Malone, SZA to Headline

After going virtual in 2020 before returning to Golden Gate Park in October 2021, Outside Lands is back in its usual late-summer slot this year, Aug. 5-7. Organizers Another Planet, Superfly and Starr Hill Presents have announced the festival’s 2022 lineup, featuring headliners Green Day, Post Malone and SZA.
Further down the bill are 90+ other acts, including Weezer, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Anitta, Polo & Pan, Pusha T, Dominic Fike, Mac DeMarco, 100 gecs, Kim Petras, Parcels, Wet Leg, Washed Out, Amber Mark, Faye Webster, Maxo Kream, Lido Pimienta, Robert Glasper, Cassandra Jenkins and many more. The festival’s dance-centric SOMA Tent will return after its 2021 introduction, with headliners to include Claude VonStroke, Dixon and TOKiMONSTA.
“We are ecstatic to unveil this year’s lineup, which is one of the most dynamic and diverse we’ve ever had. We are ready to get back to Golden Gate Park with our original summer dates again,” said Allen Scott, Co-Founder and Co-Producer of Outside Lands and President of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, in a statement. “Last year’s festival was not only a cathartic experience, but a much-needed celebration for the Bay Area and beyond. We can’t wait to do it all again with our Outside Lands community this August.”
Three-day general admission, VIP, payment plan and Golden Gate Club passes all go on sale tomorrow, April 20, at 1 p.m. ET via the festival’s website.
See the complete Outside Lands lineup below, and revisit our recap of last year’s festival right here.
Outside Lands 2022 Lineup:
Green Day
Post Malone
SZA
Jack Harlow
Weezer
Phoebe Bridgers
Illenium
Lil Uzi Vert
Kali Uchis
Disclosure
Mitski
Polo & Pan
Anitta
Dominic Fike
Oliver Tree
Mac DeMarco
Pusha T
Mt. Joy
Kim Petras
Local Natives
The Marías
Larry June
100 Gecs
Parcels
Dayglow
Purple Disco Machine
Hiatus Kaiyote
Washed Out
Ashe
Surf Mesa
Wet Leg
Sam Fender
Role Model
Baby Tate
The Backseat Lovers
Amber Mark
Best Coast
Franc Moody
Pussy Riot
Duckwrth
Empress Of
Rostam
Zoe Wees
Faye Webster
Griff
Anna Lunoe
KennyHoopla
Maxo Kream
Lido Pimienta
Briston Maroney
Sampa The Great
Del Water Gap
Robert Glasper
Inner Wave
Tyla Yaweh
Glaive
The Beths
Petey
Odie
Benny Sings
Thuy
MICHELLE
Jelani Aryeh
Wilderado
Cory Henry
The Emo Night Tour
PawPaw Rod
L’Rain
Cassandra Jenkins
Unusual Demont
Forester
The BLSSM
SPELLLING
Tre’ Amani
SOMA Tent:
Claude VonStroke
Dixon
TOKiMONSTA
Absolute.
AMÉMÉ
ANNA
Avalon Emerson
Barry Can’t Swim
Cassian
DJ Minx
DJ Seinfeld
Ellen Allien
India Jordan
J. Worra
JOPLYN
Major League Djz
MPHD b2b Tiffany Tyson
Perel