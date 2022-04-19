Outside Lands 2022 Lineup: Green Day, Post Malone, SZA to Headline

After going virtual in 2020 before returning to Golden Gate Park in October 2021, Outside Lands is back in its usual late-summer slot this year, Aug. 5-7. Organizers Another Planet, Superfly and Starr Hill Presents have announced the festival’s 2022 lineup, featuring headliners Green Day, Post Malone and SZA.

Further down the bill are 90+ other acts, including Weezer, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Anitta, Polo & Pan, Pusha T, Dominic Fike, Mac DeMarco, 100 gecs, Kim Petras, Parcels, Wet Leg, Washed Out, Amber Mark, Faye Webster, Maxo Kream, Lido Pimienta, Robert Glasper, Cassandra Jenkins and many more. The festival’s dance-centric SOMA Tent will return after its 2021 introduction, with headliners to include Claude VonStroke, Dixon and TOKiMONSTA.

“We are ecstatic to unveil this year’s lineup, which is one of the most dynamic and diverse we’ve ever had. We are ready to get back to Golden Gate Park with our original summer dates again,” said Allen Scott, Co-Founder and Co-Producer of Outside Lands and President of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, in a statement. “Last year’s festival was not only a cathartic experience, but a much-needed celebration for the Bay Area and beyond. We can’t wait to do it all again with our Outside Lands community this August.”

Three-day general admission, VIP, payment plan and Golden Gate Club passes all go on sale tomorrow, April 20, at 1 p.m. ET via the festival’s website.

See the complete Outside Lands lineup below, and revisit our recap of last year’s festival right here.

Outside Lands 2022 Lineup:

Green Day

Post Malone

SZA

Jack Harlow

Weezer

Phoebe Bridgers

Illenium

Lil Uzi Vert

Kali Uchis

Disclosure

Mitski

Polo & Pan

Anitta

Dominic Fike

Oliver Tree

Mac DeMarco

Pusha T

Mt. Joy

Kim Petras

Local Natives

The Marías

Larry June

100 Gecs

Parcels

Dayglow

Purple Disco Machine

Hiatus Kaiyote

Washed Out

Ashe

Surf Mesa

Wet Leg

Sam Fender

Role Model

Baby Tate

The Backseat Lovers

Amber Mark

Best Coast

Franc Moody

Pussy Riot

Duckwrth

Empress Of

Rostam

Zoe Wees

Faye Webster

Griff

Anna Lunoe

KennyHoopla

Maxo Kream

Lido Pimienta

Briston Maroney

Sampa The Great

Del Water Gap

Robert Glasper

Inner Wave

Tyla Yaweh

Glaive

The Beths

Petey

Odie

Benny Sings

Thuy

MICHELLE

Jelani Aryeh

Wilderado

Cory Henry

The Emo Night Tour

PawPaw Rod

L’Rain

Cassandra Jenkins

Unusual Demont

Forester

The BLSSM

SPELLLING

Tre’ Amani

SOMA Tent:

Claude VonStroke

Dixon

TOKiMONSTA

Absolute.

AMÉMÉ

ANNA

Avalon Emerson

Barry Can’t Swim

Cassian

DJ Minx

DJ Seinfeld

Ellen Allien

India Jordan

J. Worra

JOPLYN

Major League Djz

MPHD b2b Tiffany Tyson

Perel