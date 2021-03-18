Outside Lands 2021 Moves to Halloween Weekend, Expands Lineup

After pivoting to Inside Lands in 2020, San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival is planning a return to Golden Gate Park in 2021, shifting from their traditional August dates to Oct. 29-31, Halloween weekend. The fest’s “special Halloween edition” will feature headliners Lizzo, 2021 Grammy winners The Strokes, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator and Vampire Weekend, and has added acts including Glass Animals, Lord Huron, Flo Milli, Kaytranada (another recent Grammy winner), 24kGoldn, Claud, Bartees Strange and Brijean.
“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” said Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands, in a statement. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”
Would-be attendees with COVID concerns can consult the fest’s health and safety page here for more information on the measures they’re taking. Current ticket holders’ tickets will be honored for the fest’s October dates; those unable to make the new dates can request refunds until April 17. More ticket info is available here.
See the complete Outside Lands 2021 lineup below, beneath Lizzo’s 2016 Daytrotter session.
Outside Lands 2021 Lineup:
Tame Impala
Lizzo
The Strokes
Tyler, the Creator
Vampire Weekend
J Balvin
Rüfüs Du Sol
Kehlani
Glass Animals^
ZHU
Young Thug
Kaytranada^
Khruangbin
Lord Huron^
Nelly
Brittany Howard
Burna Boy
Melanie Martinez
24kGoldn^
TroyBoi
Angel Olsen
SOFI TUKKER
EARTHGANG
Marc Rebillet
Sharon Van Etten
SG Lewis^
Flo Milli^
A R I Z O N A
JPEGMAFIA
DRAMA
Dr. Dog
Shiba San
Boy Pablo
Rico Nasty
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
070 Shake
Trevor Daniel
The Midnight
Moses Sumney
mxmtoon
Dijon
The HU
Yung Bae
Bakar
The Soul Rebels
Hinds
Caroline Polachek
Yves Tumor and Its Band
Crooked Colours
Scarypoolparty
J.Phlip
Marc E. Bassy
Julia Jacklin
Goth Babe
Remi Wolf
Cam
Neil Frances
Rexx Life Raj
Cannons^
Buscabulla^
JESSIA^
Resistance Revival Chorus
ODIE
Claud^
Q^
Sofía Valdés^
Bartees Strange^
Amy Allen**
Brijean^
Noga Erez
Madeline Kenney
Post Animal
Evann McIntosh
Nap Eyes
Neal Francis
Shilan^
(^ – new additions to lineup)
(* – lineup subject to change)