Outside Lands 2021 Moves to Halloween Weekend, Expands Lineup

After pivoting to Inside Lands in 2020, San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival is planning a return to Golden Gate Park in 2021, shifting from their traditional August dates to Oct. 29-31, Halloween weekend. The fest’s “special Halloween edition” will feature headliners Lizzo, 2021 Grammy winners The Strokes, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator and Vampire Weekend, and has added acts including Glass Animals, Lord Huron, Flo Milli, Kaytranada (another recent Grammy winner), 24kGoldn, Claud, Bartees Strange and Brijean.

“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” said Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands, in a statement. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”

Would-be attendees with COVID concerns can consult the fest’s health and safety page here for more information on the measures they’re taking. Current ticket holders’ tickets will be honored for the fest’s October dates; those unable to make the new dates can request refunds until April 17. More ticket info is available here.

See the complete Outside Lands 2021 lineup below, beneath Lizzo’s 2016 Daytrotter session.

Outside Lands 2021 Lineup:

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Rüfüs Du Sol

Kehlani

Glass Animals^

ZHU

Young Thug

Kaytranada^

Khruangbin

Lord Huron^

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

24kGoldn^

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

EARTHGANG

Marc Rebillet

Sharon Van Etten

SG Lewis^

Flo Milli^

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

DRAMA

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Boy Pablo

Rico Nasty

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

070 Shake

Trevor Daniel

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Dijon

The HU

Yung Bae

Bakar

The Soul Rebels

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor and Its Band

Crooked Colours

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia Jacklin

Goth Babe

Remi Wolf

Cam

Neil Frances

Rexx Life Raj

Cannons^

Buscabulla^

JESSIA^

Resistance Revival Chorus

ODIE

Claud^

Q^

Sofía Valdés^

Bartees Strange^

Amy Allen**

Brijean^

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Post Animal

Evann McIntosh

Nap Eyes

Neal Francis

Shilan^

(^ – new additions to lineup)

(* – lineup subject to change)