Paste Studio in Chicago 7/30: Dayglow, Aly & AJ, Into It. Over It., Cam

The Paste Studio on the Road tour is in Chicago this week, streaming live from Michael Mac’s Pallet Sound studio in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. Today we’ve got Dayglow, Aly & AJ, Into It. Over It., and Cam.

You can live-stream sessions or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. Here’s today’s lineup:

Sloan Struble has had a big year. His indie-rock solo project Dayglow was invited to perform everywhere from The Late Show to Austin City Limits. The Texas native records in his bedroom but channels the joyful pop of the fluorescent 1980s. We can’t wait to see how that translates to the Paste Studio.

Sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka found success with their very first album in 2004, selling more than a million copies of Into the Rush. This year’s A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun is the indie pop duo’s first in 14 years.

Into It. Over It. is the indie-rock project of Chicago’s Evan Thomas Weiss, who is often joined by Matt Frank on bass, Joe George on guitar and Adam Beck on drums. He released his fourth studio album Figure last year. Daytrotter first recorded Into It. Over It. back in 2011, and we’re thrilled to have him in the Paste studio this week.

Back in 2015 Paste named Cam “The Best of What’s Next,” and the California-born singer/songwriter hasn’t disappointed, making our Best Country Albums of 2020 with The Otherside. Paste’s Ellen Johnson called it, “a pop-country, radio-ready costume piece that is begging to be displayed live on stage.”

Here’s the full lineup for the week (all times CST):



12pm – Wyatt Wadell

2pm – Michigander

5pm – Sonta

7pm – Half Gringa



12pm – Elohim

2pm – Yoshi Flower

5pm – Ratboys

7pm – Neal Francis



12pm – Dayglow

2pm – Aly & AJ

7pm – Into It. Over It.

9pm – Cam



12pm – Peach Tree Rascals

2pm – grandson

5pm – Sarah Barrios

7pm – The Aquadolls



12pm – Dermot Kennedy

2pm – Boy Pablo

5pm – Moontype

7pm – Ganser