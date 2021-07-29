Paste Studio in Chicago 7/30: Dayglow, Aly & AJ, Into It. Over It., Cam

By Josh Jackson  |  July 30, 2021  |  9:30am
Paste Studio
The Paste Studio on the Road tour is in Chicago this week, streaming live from Michael Mac’s Pallet Sound studio in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. Today we’ve got Dayglow, Aly & AJ, Into It. Over It., and Cam.

You can live-stream sessions or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. Here’s today’s lineup:

12pm CT/1pm ET – Dayglow

Sloan Struble has had a big year. His indie-rock solo project Dayglow was invited to perform everywhere from The Late Show to Austin City Limits. The Texas native records in his bedroom but channels the joyful pop of the fluorescent 1980s. We can’t wait to see how that translates to the Paste Studio.

2pm CT/3pm ET – Aly & AJ

Sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka found success with their very first album in 2004, selling more than a million copies of Into the Rush. This year’s A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun is the indie pop duo’s first in 14 years.

5pm CT/6pm ET – Into It. Over It.

Into It. Over It. is the indie-rock project of Chicago’s Evan Thomas Weiss, who is often joined by Matt Frank on bass, Joe George on guitar and Adam Beck on drums. He released his fourth studio album Figure last year. Daytrotter first recorded Into It. Over It. back in 2011, and we’re thrilled to have him in the Paste studio this week.

7pm CT/8pm ET – Cam

Back in 2015 Paste named Cam “The Best of What’s Next,” and the California-born singer/songwriter hasn’t disappointed, making our Best Country Albums of 2020 with The Otherside. Paste’s Ellen Johnson called it, “a pop-country, radio-ready costume piece that is begging to be displayed live on stage.”

Here’s the full lineup for the week (all times CST):

Wednesday, July 28


12pm – Wyatt Wadell
2pm – Michigander
5pm – Sonta
7pm – Half Gringa

Thursday, July 29


12pm – Elohim
2pm – Yoshi Flower
5pm – Ratboys
7pm – Neal Francis

Friday, July 30


12pm – Dayglow
2pm – Aly & AJ
7pm – Into It. Over It.
9pm – Cam

Saturday, July 31


Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company
12pm – Peach Tree Rascals
2pm – grandson
5pm – Sarah Barrios
7pm – The Aquadolls

Sunday, August 1


Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company
12pm – Dermot Kennedy
2pm – Boy Pablo
5pm – Moontype
7pm – Ganser

