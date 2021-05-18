Paste Studio on the Road Nashville: Brent Cobb, Aubrie Sellers + Jade Jackson, The Steel Woods, Seryn

The Paste Studio is back in Nashville this week, streaming 28 sessions live from Jaan’s House, co-presented by our friends at SHOWX. It’s such a gift to be around live music.

Follow along on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Brent Cobb has written songs for a host of country acts, including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town. He’s also been nominated for a Grammy for his own album, Shine On Rainy Day. His latest LP is 2018’s Providence Canyon.

Music runs in Aubrie Sellers family—she’s the daughter of Jason Sellers and Lee Ann Womack, but her influences run much wider on her latest album, Far from Home. Jade Jackson mixes country with her punk roots, and her latest, Wilderness, was produced by Social Distortion’s Mike Ness. They’ll perform together today for the Paste cameras.

The Steel Woods mine every corner of the Southern landscape for their music, Southern rock that pulls from the blues, country and bluegrass. Their brand new album All of Your Stones will sadly be the last to feature co-founder and guitarist Jason “Rowdy” Cope, who died in his sleep back in January.

Seryn relocated to Nashville from Denton, Texas, before releasing their sophomore album, Shadow Show. Co-founders Nathan Allen and Trenton Wheeler have hinted at new music, and we’re excited to see what they have in store.

Here’s the lineup (all times CST):

12:00pm – Lawrence Rothman w/Amanda Shires

2:30pm – Valerie June

5:00pm – Nicole Atkins

7:30pm – JD Simo

12:00pm – Brent Cobb

2:30pm – Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson

5:00pm – The Steel Woods

7:30pm – Seryn

12:00pm – Charlie Worsham

2:30pm – Dan Tyminski

5:00pm – David Cook

7:30pm – Steve Cropper

12:00pm – Pile

2:30pm – Oliver Wood

5:00pm – The Lighthouse and the Whaler

7:30pm – John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

12:00pm – Dillon Carmichael

2:30pm – Sierra Ferrell

5:00pm – Elizabeth Cook

7:30pm – Todd Snider

12:00pm – Mat Kerney

2:30pm – Allison Russell

5:00pm – Briston Maroney

7:30pm – The New Respects

12:00pm – Amythyst Kiah

2:30pm – Anna Rose

5:00pm – Cordovas

7:30pm – Caroline Jones