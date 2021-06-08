Ratboys Announce Fall North American Tour with Wild Pink

Ratboys have been itching to return to the road, occupying their time with a virtual tour series on Twitch, raising money for The Equal Justice Initiative and Girls Rock Chicago with a 24-hour telethon and releasing a reimagined version of their 2011 RATBOY EP entitled Happy Birthday, Ratboy for its ten year anniversary. Today, the band announces their return to the road with a North American tour supported by Wild Pink.

Ratboy will perform a few dates in August solo before embarking on the official tour with Wild Pink starting Sept. 12 in Pittsburgh, PA and finishing up Oct. 6 in Spring Green, WI. The band will also do select festival dates including Riot Fest in the band’s hometown of Chicago, and The FEST in Gainesville, FL. The band will also be accompanying Julien Baker on her UK/EU tour in the spring of 2022.

Revisit Ratboys’ 2015 Daytrotter performance of “Space Blows” below and scroll further for tour details. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11.

August

05 — Springfield, IL @ Levitt AMP Series

06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

14 — Griffin, IN @ Rocopelli Fest

September

12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *

14 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

17 — Woodstock, NY @ The Colony *

19 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

20 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

22 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

25 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

27 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

28 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

30 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill *

October

01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar *

02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

06 — Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn *

31 — Gainesville, FL @ The FEST

April 2022

15 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli %

16 — Groningen, NL @ Vera %

17 — Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik %

19 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega %

20 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik %

21 — Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret %

23 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen %

25 — Lund, SE @ Mejeriet %

28 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg %

29 — Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe %

30 — Vienna, AT @ Arena %

May 2022

01 — Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse %

02 — Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture %

04 — Padova, IT @ Padova Hall %

06 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F %

07 — Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur %

08 — Munich, DE @ Technikum %

10 — Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche %

13 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo %

14 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique %

17 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom %

18 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom %

19 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre %

21 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s %

22 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s %

24 — Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s %

25 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla %

(* w/ Wild Pink)

(% supporting Julien Baker)