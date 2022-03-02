Rolling Loud Miami Announces 2022 Lineup

Rolling Loud has expanded quickly in less than a decade, going from a single day festival in Miami to a three-day experience as one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the world, with events expanding to California, New York and Portugal. Today (March 2), they drop their highly anticipated Miami lineup. The festival is scheduled to take place from July 22-24 at the festival’s longtime Hard Rock Stadium home.

In addition to some of the brightest names coming out of hip-hop, Kanye West (billed as Ye), Future and Kendrick Lamar are set to headline. This announcement follows West’s recent partnership with the festival to present the live listening part of his most recent album Donda 2, executive produced by Future. Kendrick Lamar has also recently announced that his next album will be his last with his longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment, so there’s a possibility Rolling Loud could see some new material. There will also be exciting performances by Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Gunna, Gucci Mane, A$AP Ferg and more.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7. You can purchase tickets here.

Below, check out the complete Rolling Loud Miami lineup and revisit our exclusive portraits from Rolling Loud New York here.