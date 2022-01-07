Silverbacks Share New Archive Material Single, "A Job Worth Something"

Dublin rockers Silverbacks have shared the fourth and final single from their forthcoming Fad follow-up Archive Material (Jan. 21, Full Time Hobby), one of Paste’s most-anticipated albums of 2022.

Silverbacks’ latest track finds vocalist and guitarist Daniel O’Kelly pondering a question with which fans of The Good Place (and philosopher T.M. Scanlon) will be familiar: “What do we owe to each other?” Over wheedling guitars and jangly, hip-swinging percussion, O’Kelly imagines looking back on a wasted life, regretful and ashamed. “Waking up with no purpose / Just to go to sleep / And the cogs won’t turn / To the devil on the beat / And the joke’s gone viral / Suckin’ on a straw / Threadin’ on a countdown / Everyone’s in awe,” he sings, belittling his ephemeral accomplishments, bereft of any lasting impact on the greater good.

O’Kelly explains the track’s inspiration in a statement:

For most of the pandemic I lived with my sister who is a healthcare worker and was working in the designated covid hospital in St James’ Dublin. Unfortunately, I was far less heroic, writing copy for a car insurance company.

This song is about feeling embarrassed about how different our lives were at this time. When it comes to telling my grandchildren what all this was like, I’ll be telling them about my sisters who have more important stories to share.

“A Job Worth Something” follows previous Archive Material singles “Wear My Medals,” “Archive Material” and “Rolodex City.”

Check out “A Job Worth Something” below, and see Silverbacks’ tour dates further down. You can preorder Archive Material here.

Silverbacks Tour Dates:

March

02 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

06 – Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

07 – Liverpool, UK @ Jimmy’s

08 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

09 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

10 – London, UK @ Sebright Arms

11 – Portsmouth, UK @ The Loft

12 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House