Soul Glo Announce Diaspora Problems, Share New Single

Philadelphia punks Soul Glo came out of 2021 with an excellent set of EPs, DisN*gga Vol. 1 and 2, the latter of which was on our Best EPs of 2021 list. Today (Jan. 11), the band announces their latest album Diaspora Problems, out March 25 via Epitaph, the long-awaited follow up to 2019’s THE N**** IN ME IS ME. The band has also shared the album’s first single “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future)).”

The single is an intense hardcore punk song in the vein of Bad Brains and Black Flag, titans of the genre in the 80s and 90s. Frontman Pierce Jordan’s vicious spitfire lyrics clash in a chaotic fusion with groovy bass and breakneck drums. The accompanying video shows the band testing the limits of their drummer TJ Stevenson, seeing how far and fast he can go.

The band wanted to address the disposability of Black art, saying in a statement:

Many artists feel as though time is a consistent adversary when it comes to the production of their work, but there is a population of people within this group who fear even more the probability of their time permanently coming to a close before they can enjoy the fruit of their labor. Many Black artists who reach superstar status do so posthumously or have a limited amount of time to establish their legacy.

Diaspora Problems, which will receive the vinyl treatment via Secret Voice, will show the band alongside some exciting collaborators including McKinley Dixon, Bearcat and more. The album was recorded in an unfinished warehouse and the band’s practice space during the grueling summer of 2021, with its concept slowly taking shape since 2016.

Below, watch the video for “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))” and keep scrolling for complete details of Diaspora Problems. You can preorder the album ahead of its March 25 release here.



1. Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)

2. Coming Correct Is Cheaper

3. Thumbsucker

4. Fucked Up If True

5. Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))

6. Driponomics (ft. Mother Maryrose)

7. (Five Years And) My Family

8. The Thangs I Carry (ft. Bearcat)

9. We Wants Revenge

10. John J (ft. Kathryn Edwards and Zula Wildheart)

11. GODBLESSYALLREALGOOD

12. Spiritual Level Of Gang Shit (ft. Mckinley Dixon and Lojii)