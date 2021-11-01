Squid Share Cover of Bill Callahan's "America!"

U.K. post-punk quintet Squid just shared their cover of Bill Callahan’s “America!” Their debut album, Bright Green Field was released in May via Warp Records, rated eighth on Paste’s Best Albums of 2021 (So Far), with standout track “Narrator” making it even higher on our Best Songs of 2021 (So Far) list.

On “America!,” Squid’s trademark eeriness creeps into the rendition, over a throbbing beat. Not straying too far from simple instrumentation in the beginning, Squid’s personality eventually spurts through, as they go full-on noise-punk with cymbals crashing and a screaming guitar as the song continues.

Squid said of their cover in a statement:

Earlier in the year we went to Otterhead Studios in the midlands to do some recording as we emerged from lockdown 2.0. We decided to cover some of our favourite tunes and one of them was “America!” by Bill Callahan. We didn’t think that this cover would see the light of day, but we wanted to release something special just in time for us heading over to tour the USA.

Squid will soon embark on their first-ever U.S. tour, beginning in Philadelphia on Nov. 9 and wrapping up in Seattle at the end of the month.

Find Squid’s U.S. tour dates below, along with the visualizer for their “America!” cover.

Squid Tour Dates:

November

09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

14 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

20 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crocodile