The Decemberists Release “Burial Ground,” First New Single In Six Years

The Decemberists Release “Burial Ground,” First New Single In Six YearsPhoto by Holly Andres Music News the decemberists
The Decemberists have returned with new music for the first time in 6 years. Their new single, “Burial Ground,” revives the band’s warm, familiar folk-rock sound. Frontman Colin Meloy’s buoyant vocals carry genuine eagerness and charm as he sings of graveyards over twinkling instrumentation. Loose guitar and flourishes of horns embellish the whimsical track, giving off a Beach Boys-style vibrancy. The single’s melody came to Meloy in a dream.
“‘Burial Ground’ is in that time-honored pop song tradition, a paean to hanging out in graveyards,” says Meloy. “The melody hook came to me in a dream and I hummed it into my phone on waking. Most dream-songs are bad; this was the exception.”
In conjunction with the single’s release, The Decemberists have announced a sprawling 2024 North American tour featuring select shows with co-headliners The Head And The Heart and special guest Ratboys. The tour will take place throughout spring and summer, kicking off on April 30 in New York.
Listen to “Burial Ground” and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
The Decemberists’ Upcoming Tour Dates:
April 30: Kingston, NY- Ulster Performing Arts Center
May 2: Boston, MA – Roadrunner
May 3: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theatre
May 6: Toronto, ON – Exhibition Place – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
May 7: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
May 8: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 10: Washington DC – The Anthem
May 11: Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
May 12: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
May 14: Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater
May 15: Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
May 17: St Louis, MO – The Pageant
May 18: Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
May 19: St Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
May 21: Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
May 22: Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater
May 24: Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
July 12: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater^
July 13: Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
July 15: Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
July 18: San Diego, CA – Humphreys
July 19: Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater
July 20: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
July 22: Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
July 23: Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
July 24: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater
July 26: Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater
July 27: Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion
July 29: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
August 3: Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
^ w/ co-headliners The Head and the Heart