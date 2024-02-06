The Decemberists Release “Burial Ground,” First New Single In Six Years

The Decemberists have returned with new music for the first time in 6 years. Their new single, “Burial Ground,” revives the band’s warm, familiar folk-rock sound. Frontman Colin Meloy’s buoyant vocals carry genuine eagerness and charm as he sings of graveyards over twinkling instrumentation. Loose guitar and flourishes of horns embellish the whimsical track, giving off a Beach Boys-style vibrancy. The single’s melody came to Meloy in a dream.

“‘Burial Ground’ is in that time-honored pop song tradition, a paean to hanging out in graveyards,” says Meloy. “The melody hook came to me in a dream and I hummed it into my phone on waking. Most dream-songs are bad; this was the exception.”

In conjunction with the single’s release, The Decemberists have announced a sprawling 2024 North American tour featuring select shows with co-headliners The Head And The Heart and special guest Ratboys. The tour will take place throughout spring and summer, kicking off on April 30 in New York.

Listen to “Burial Ground” and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

The Decemberists’ Upcoming Tour Dates:

April 30: Kingston, NY- Ulster Performing Arts Center

May 2: Boston, MA – Roadrunner

May 3: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theatre

May 6: Toronto, ON – Exhibition Place – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 7: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

May 8: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 10: Washington DC – The Anthem

May 11: Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

May 12: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

May 14: Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater

May 15: Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

May 17: St Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 18: Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

May 19: St Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

May 21: Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

May 22: Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater

May 24: Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

July 12: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

July 13: Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

July 15: Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

July 18: San Diego, CA – Humphreys

July 19: Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

July 20: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

July 22: Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

July 23: Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

July 24: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

July 26: Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

July 27: Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

July 29: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

August 3: Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

^ w/ co-headliners The Head and the Heart