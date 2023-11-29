The Jesus and Mary Chain to Celebrate 40 Years As a Band With New Album Glasgow Eyes

Beloved Scottish post-punk duo The Jesus and Mary Chain are set to return with a new album in 2024. Glasgow Eyes will arrive March 8 and coincide with the band’s 40th anniversary, along with an autobiography to be published by Orion/White Rabbit.

Glasgow Eyes is Jim and William Reid’s eighth album together as the Jesus and Mary Chain, and a follow-up to their 2017 LP Damage and Joy. The latter was a project inspired by Suicide, Kraftwerk and the improvisational disciplines of jazz, but Glasgow Eyes is set to take the duo back to 1984.

“…don’t expect ‘the Mary Chain goes jazz.’ People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is,” Jim says of the new project. “Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984, just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules, you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there—we are those weird not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”

Listen to lead single “jamcod” below.

Glasgow Eyes Artwork:



Glasgow Eyes Tracklist:

Venal Joy

American Born

Mediterranean X Film

jamcod

Discotheque

Pure Poor

The Eagles and The Beatles

Silver Strings

Chemical Animal

Second of June

Girl 71

Hey Lou Reid