Carrie Coon Prepares for War in HBO’s The Gilded Age Season 2 Trailer

HBO has released the first trailer for the The Gilded Age Season 2. Following the events of the first season, Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) must make her first move in the battle that comes with claiming her place amongst New York’s most elite. If the glares from various characters are anything to go by, the drama looks to have intensified, making it clear that fans have lots of romance, scathing words, and theatrics to look forward to.

According to the official synopsis, Season 2 begins on “Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.”

Returning to the show are Carrie Coon (Bertha Russell), Christine Baranski (Agnes van Rhijn), Morgan Spector (George Russell), Louisa Jacobson (Marian Brook), Cynthia Nixon (Ada Brook) Denee Benton (Peggy Scott), and Taissa Farmiga (Gladys Russell). Joining the cast for Season 2 is Robert Sean Leonard (House, M.D.), Laura Benanti (Supergirl), Christopher Denham (Oppenheimer), and Matilda Lawler (Station Eleven).

The co-production between HBO and Universal Television is created by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), who also serves as executive producer with the help of Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Director Michael Engler also serves as executive producer, as does writer Sonja Warfield.

Watch the trailer below; The Gilded Age Season 2 begins streaming on October 29th on Max.

