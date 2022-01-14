State of the Union Season 2 Trailer: Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson Talk Politics, Sex, Fancy Coffee

The trailer for State of the Union Season 2 is here.

The SundanceTV anthology series jumps across the pond this season, focusing on the conversations between a couple from Connecticut in the 10 minutes before their marriage counseling session.

This season of State of the Union stars Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson, and Esco Jouléy.

Per a press release, SundanceTV states that, “In this season, liberal campaigning Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional, self-made husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster Connecticut coffee shop, where they have 10 minutes before their marriage counseling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts and argue about everything from Quakerism to pronouns. Each week, between the bickering, they begin to piece together what has gone wrong between them. As the weeks go by, they start to deconstruct their 30-year marriage. Past betrayals are aired, their sex life is re-examined, and their vulnerabilities are finally shared. By the end of 10 weeks of marital counseling, they’re not the same couple they used to be, but is making a change enough to save their marriage, or should they walk away?”

State of the Union will premiere Monday, February 14 on SundanceTV, Sundance Now, and AMC+.

Check out the trailer below:



Kathryn Porter is the TV Intern for Paste Magazine. You can find her @kaechops on Twitter

