The Best (and Worst) New Movies to Watch This Weekend

It’s one thing to rank the movies out on the various streaming services, assemble the best films now on demand or—when it’s once again safe to go to the movie theater (a time that is approaching with exciting speed)—the best new movies on the marquee. It’s another to give a more total picture of cinema’s new releases week by week, especially considering the diversity of distribution that’s now common for film. The best film of any given week could be a VOD release, a movie that had a limited theatrical run before landing on a streamer or an obscure original living on a niche service.

If you don’t really mind if a movie’s old or new, we’ve got plenty of lists documenting the best films on the services (Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Shudder, Paramount+, Peacock, Redbox) and premium channels (Starz, Showtime, Cinemax). But for those who’re after the latest and greatest, please enjoy our weekly updated list, which ranks The Best of the newcomers and bestows one terrible, rotating shame upon The Worst.



Director: Kenji Iwaisawa

Stars: Shintarô Sakamoto, Ren Komai, Tomoya Maeno, Tateto Serizawa, Kami Hiraiwa, Naoto Takenaka

Genre: Comedy, Musical, Animation

Rating: NR

Runtime: 71 minutes

Available for rent for $3.99.

Being a teenager in a suburban town can be excruciatingly boring. With no variety in routine, everything feels useless. But then, sometimes, something appears that banishes that monotony and breathes excitement into an otherwise dull existence. That discovery can be revelatory; life can suddenly have purpose. In the case of the trio of delinquents in Kenji Iwaisawa’s incredible debut feature, the animated On-Gaku: Our Sound, they discover the catharsis and power of music. On-Gaku: Our Sound is writer/director Iwaisawa’s love letter both to the power of music and to the manga of the same name by Hiroyuki Ohashi. As the film progresses through its musical numbers, Iwaisawa experiments with form (like expressive rotoscoping) as certain songs evoke different emotions from his characters, whether it is a kindly folk song or a primitive-feeling rocker that reverberates in a listener’s chest. In contrast to the visual style, the phenomenal deadpan comedic delivery is reminiscent of American animated comedies of the ‘90s like Beavis and Butthead or King of the Hill. Kenji in particular embodies that tone, through both line delivery by Japanese rock legend Shintarô Sakamoto and a design that includes an unrelenting stare, thin mustache that zigzags across his upper lip and shiny, bald head. Despite being a high school student, Sakamoto’s grizzled voice gives Kenji the vibe of a tired old man who has seen everything, when really he’s just a bored teenager who smokes too many cigarettes and watches too much TV. Iwaisawa’s own passion fills the chilled-out slacker comedy with a lot of heart and a gorgeous variety of animation styles.—Mary Beth McAndrews



Director: Anthony Scott Burns

Stars: Julia Sarah Stone, Landon Liboiron, Tedra Rogers, Carlee Ryski, Christopher Heatherington, Orin McCusker

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi

Rating: NR

Runtime: 105 minutes

Available for rent for $5.99.

Come True, Anthony Scott Burns’ horror first, sci-fi second hybrid film essentially dramatizes what filmmaker Rodney Ascher gets at in his 2015 sleep paralysis documentary The Nightmare. What if your worst fears manifested in the real world? What if you couldn’t tell the difference between the land of the waking and the realm of the slumbering? What if the difference doesn’t even matter because, whether the nightmares are real or not, they still smother you and deny you rest, respite and sanity? Conceptually, the movie is frightening. In more practical terms it’s deeply unsettling, a terrific, sharply made exercise in layering one kind of dread on top of another. “Don’t you ever feel like you’re seeing something that you’re not supposed to?” Sarah (Julia Sarah Stone) asks Riff (Landon Liboiron), the scruffy Daniel Radcliffe stand-in conducting an ill-advised science experiment masquerading as a sleep study. The ever-present unnerving sensation that follows—that unspeakable terror is hovering over your shoulder—puts the film in close company with It Follows, another movie about disaffected youth on the run from evil they don’t understand and can’t fight. It’s contemporary, atmospheric and cuts deep—and more than that, it’s original. Burns conjures horror so vivid and tactile that at any time it feels like it might leap off of the screen and into our own imaginations or, worse, our own lives.—Andy Crump



Director: Soleil Moon Frye

Genre: Documentary

Rating: NR

Runtime: 72 minutes

Watch on Hulu



Kid 90, the documentary directed and produced by former/current Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye, explores the complications of celebrity and personal memory. Frye attempts this by blending her own home videos, saved audio recordings and diary entries from the ‘90s with contemporary interviews featuring fellow former teen stars. There’s a telling moment when Saved by the Bell’s Mark-Paul Gosselaar reflects upon the luxury of being young, spontaneous, fully present at a party (even in the presence of Frye’s omnipresent video camera) and absolutely indifferent towards the sight of a camera flash. Gosselaar attests that stardom, then as now, is riddled with the unease of notoriety and voyeurism, but that one of the perks of pre-internet fame was the freedom provided by the genuine ephemerality of a private life. His meditations on stardom encapsulate a central complexity that Kid 90 strains for but never quite reaches during its 70-minute runtime: These actors were just kids whose fame both intensified and divorced them from feelings of true freedom. Frye’s choice to facilitate these interviews with her friends herself gives the intimacy a choreographed atmosphere that contorts Kid 90’s somewhat confessional interviews into exchanges that the film portrays as old friends catching up. The closeness can emphasize and, sometimes, undermine Kid 90’s goal, but the film is still a worthwhile effort that’s premise and delivery demonstrate the difficulty of bridging the gap between spectator and celebrity.—Adesola Thomas



Director: Miguel Arteta

Stars: Jennifer Garner, Édgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla

Genre: Comedy

Rating: PG

Runtime: 89 minutes

Watch on Netflix

Yes Day, director Miguel Arteta’s Netflix adaptation of Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld children’s book, is better than it should be thanks to a wholesome and madcap devotion to its central kiddy gimmick: A full day when parents can’t say no. It’s a Jim Carrey sort of premise, warping Yes Man (itself kind of a spin on Liar Liar’s compulsory character trait) into a Nickelodeon-esque kids-run-the-world movie. This level of heightened manic pixie dream parenting requires a similar Carrey level of energy and commitment. The Torres family seems happy to attempt it. Mom (Jennifer Garner) keeps kids Katie (Jenna Ortega), Nando (Julian Lerner) and Ellie (Everly Carganilla) in line while Dad (Édgar Ramírez) is more of a wimp that only lays down the law at work. Both Garner and Ramírez are funny and vibrant, selling not only their own characters but the relationship between them with ease. In fact, they might be a bit too vibrant, considering these two agelessly attractive actors are supposed to be parents run ragged by their day-to-day negativity. Charm aside, Garner goes flat-out nuts for a bit (which is fun to see) and Ramírez’s amusingly wimpy performance is a nice compliment to the warmth he brings. Arteta’s hand in crafting the family’s relationships to one another is completely effective and deftly unseen—it feels cohesive without excessive filmmaking or narrative flourish to convince us. That achievement’s secret sauce is Ortega, whose energetic precision in her deliveries remind you a bit of a young Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It’s a lightweight film befitting its premise’s “good vibes only” origins—and its uninspiring construction makes its solid performances a pleasant surprise rather than a compliment to an already good movie—but you could do a lot worse than say “Yes” to Yes Day.—Jacob Oller



Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Stars: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Jeff Wahlberg, Kyle Harvey, Forrest Goodluck, Michael Gandolfini

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 140 minutes

Watch on Apple TV+

Cherry, the follow-up from directors Anthony and Joe Russo after their all-time box office record-setter Avengers: Endgame, is a strange beast. It takes one of their superhero super-stars, Tom Holland, and sets him as the nameless, milquetoast face of the poverty draft and opioid epidemic. Its hero is so down-and-out in the throes of addiction and PTSD that he goes on a spree of bank robberies. Clearly not a four-quadrant film. In fact, it’s sporadic and strange, answering every call for substance with style. It’s a boring watch, but an academically interesting film for the Russos to pick after their MCU dominance—one that wallpapers over its evocative premise and R-rated source material so heavily you’ll wonder why they chose it in the first place. There’s so much style-hopping sound and fury distracting from what’s actually beneath it all, signifying nothing but the Russos’ dedication to putting in every weird filmmaking flourish that didn’t fit in the MCU. Wide-angle lens, extreme close-ups, aspect ratio alterations, direct address, profane dialogue blown up to cover the screen—some feel like bad gags, others more like bottled-up expressions erupting out of directors repressed by the warehouses and green screens of their recent superhero work. The storytelling itself doesn’t do its style any favors. The story is told so haphazardly—it’ll randomly cut to a flashback of a soldier Holland’s character serves with raping a woman or some other strange aside for no clear reason—that the chapter breaks are the only real things keeping the string of clichés together. And that’s before the drugs even enter the picture. Inevitably, with such a grab bag of cinematic tricks on display, one or two will hold your attention through sheer novelty. Mostly, though, they contribute to a film that is a simultaneously scattered and dull two hours, even as it continues wheeling out new stylistic devices until the finale’s side-scrolling prison montage. While the Russos and Holland clearly want to break out of their professional boxes, pulverizing this film with their big swings, Cherry is a bomb.—Jacob Oller