Hollywood Newcomer Tom Brady Joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field in Comedy 80 for Brady

Tom Brady’s NFL career might be over, but his career as a Hollywood hot shot is just getting started, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Brady will produce and star in the upcoming film 80 for Brady.

You guessed it, the movie is a football-themed road trip comedy. The story follows four New England Patriots fans, and best friends, as they take a road trip to see Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl. Comedic chaos ensues. Iconic actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field will star as the Patriots diehards. Finally, a film your Grace and Frankie superfan aunt and your football-loving uncle can enjoy together! Best of all, 80 for Brady is inspired by a true story.

80 for Brady will be directed by Kyle Marvin, most recently seen in the indie feature The Climb. Marvin co-wrote the script with Michael Covino, based on an earlier draft of the script from Booksmart writers Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

Paramount Pictures has acquired the worldwide rights to the film and production is anticipated to begin this coming spring.