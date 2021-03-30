Angel Olsen Announces Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories Box Set

Angel Olsen announced on Tuesday that she will be releasing Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, a comprehensive box set of the artist’s most recent work, complete with unseen photographs and a 40-page book. The news arrives with single “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess),” an alternate version of her 2020 album’s title track.

Olsen’s latest two albums, 2019’s All Mirrors and 2020’s Whole New Mess, were originally meant to be released as a double album. Now, the two distinct works are being brought together with an additional LP titled Far Memory containing reimaginings, alternative versions and a Roxy Music cover from the time Olsen was crafting her previous releases. The accompanying book gives an intimate look into Olsen’s process and inspirations, with handwritten lyrics and meaningful photographs.

Olsen said in an unboxing video of the Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories box set:

It was honestly hilarious to go through all these entries and find the early beginnings of these songs and see how they’ve moved around over time. It was just, it’s really weird going back to the past and seeing what your intentions were, seeing how everything turned out. It’s an honor to finally be able to present something so special and intimate to fans for the first time in my career.

Watch the visualizer for Olsen’s tender, acoustic-driven alternate version of “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)” below. Keep scrolling for the full unboxing video, and the Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories box set artwork and tracklist. You can preorder the box set here.

Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories Artwork:

Far Memory Bonus LP Tracklist:

1. All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Remix)

2. New Love Cassette (Mark Ronson Remix)

3. More Than This

4. Smaller

5. It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)

6. Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)

All Mirrors Tracklist:

01. Lark

02. All Mirrors

03. Too Easy

04. New Love Cassette

05. Spring

06. What It Is

07. Impasse

08. Tonight

09. Summer

10. Endgame

11. Chance

Whole New Mess Tracklist:

01. Whole New Mess

02. Too Easy (Bigger Than Us)

03. (New Love) Cassette

04. (We Are All Mirrors)

05. (Summer Song)

06. Waving, Smiling

07. Tonight (Without You)

08. Lark Song

09. Impasse (Workin’ For The Name)

10. Chance (Forever Love)

11. What It Is (What It Is)