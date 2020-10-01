The 8 Best Songs of The Week

For this week’s best song roundup, we’ve got another new selection from Adrianne Lenker’s forthcoming solo records, a collaboration between Jónsi and Robyn, a Denzel Curry protest song, a previously unheard Women track and more. Scroll down for eight of our favorite songs from the past week.

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker recently announced two new albums, songs and instrumentals, which will both arrive on Oct. 23 via 4AD. Following songs’ lead single “anything,” Lenker shared a soothing new single, “dragon eyes.” —Paris Rosenthal

Amanda Shires shared a new single, “The Problem,” featuring her husband and collaborator, Jason Isbell. The release coincides with International Safe Abortion Day, and all proceeds from the track will go to the Yellowhammer Fund, an abortion fund and reproductive justice organization based in Alabama. “This song is about making tough decisions and not having to go it alone,” Shires says. “To me, ‘The Problem’ is a song about supporting someone you love through a difficult time.” —Paris Rosenthal

Denzel Curry dropped a new political track “Live From The Abyss” via Loma Vista. In this protest song, Curry fervently addresses the current socio-political climate. Today on Bandcamp Friday, the platform will waive their revenue share on all sales, allowing artists to receive more money. Curry decided to keep “Live From The Abyss” as a Bandcamp exclusive for one week, with all proceeds through the end of October going directly to Dream Defenders. —Paris Rosenthal

Earlier this year, Los Angeles noise pop band Dummy shared their debut release, Dummy EP, via Pop Wig Records. Today (also Bandcamp Day), the group announced their second release EP2, which will be available on cassette on Nov. 6 via Born Yesterday Records. They’ve also shared “Pool Dizzy”—the first taste of EP2—exclusively via Paste. Their debut was rooted in krautrock and synth-laden noise pop, and they even threw in a foggy folk tune and an eight-minute new age-esque closer. EP2, on the other hand, leans more on hypnotic synths than driving guitars—apart from “Pool Dizzy.” The track’s throbbing beat, murky guitars and retro keyboards are rejuvenating, and their heavenly, overlapping vocals are the cherry on top. It’s the sound of droning pop euphoria. —Lizzie Manno

Sigur Rós’ Jónsi shared a new single “Salt Licorice,” which features Robyn. Following “Swill,” “Exhale” and “Cannibal” (featuring Elizabeth Fraser), this was the final preview of Jónsi’s forthcoming solo record Shiver, out now (Oct. 2) via Krunk. “‘Salt Licorice’ is such a cute and perfect pop song,” Robyn says. “It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time. It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing it with Jónsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well!” —Paris Rosenthal

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! surprise released a solo album this week via Polyvinyl titled Stay Alive. It’s the follow-up to 2018’s Bought to Rot, which she recorded as Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers. The album was recorded with just vocals, an acoustic guitar and a drum machine, and it was engineered by Steve Albini at Electrical Audio in July 2020. On Stay Alive, Grace is funny, blunt and vulnerable. It’s also unabashedly earnest, but not in a corny way—more in the triumphant “I wanna hug all my friends and then fuck shit up” kind of way. The album yearns for togetherness, celebrates brokenness and tries to remain steadfast in a conservative-ruled country that’s collapsing before our eyes. —Lizzie Manno

Romy Madley-Croft of The xx dropped her debut solo single “Lifetime” via Young Turks Recordings. The upbeat new track was produced with Fred again.. and Marta Salogni in London during lockdown. According to Romy, the song is about “being totally in the moment and celebrating it.” In an Instagram performance earlier this year, Romy hinted at a forthcoming solo album, but details about a title or release date have yet to be revealed. —Paris Rosenthal

Influential Canadian noise band Women released their second and final album Public Strain in 2010. For its 10th anniversary, the album will be reissued via Jagjaguwar and Flemish Eye on limited-edition clear vinyl. In addition, the band are releasing a rarities EP titled Rarities 2007-2010 on standard black vinyl, which features both rare and never before released material. This week, the band shared the first EP cut “Everyone Is So In Love With You,” which was previously unreleased. The downtempo track is imbued with gorgeous cello and tambourine, and the vocals bloom with an innocent sense of longing. It even has a dash of their wonky, droning guitars. —Lizzie Manno