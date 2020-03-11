Coachella and Stagecoach Have Been Postponed Until October Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Following this weekend’s decision to cancel South by Southwest in an attempt to cull the spread of coronavirus, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, along with Stagecoach Festival, have been postponed until October.

Coachella 2020 was originally supposed to take place in Indio, Calif., during the weekends of April 10-12 and April 12-17. It will now take place during the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and 16-18. Stagecoach, a country music offshoot of the festival, was slated to take place during the weekend of April 24, but now has been moved to Oct. 23-25. Ticket holders will be informed about refunds later this week.

Coachella began in April 1999, and the festival has been held in Indio every April since then (except for in the year 2000, when there was no Coachella festival).

Goldenvoice, the parent company behind both of these music festivals, issued a statement on Monday concerning the postponement of the highly anticipated events. There is no word yet as to whether the postponement of Coachella in particular will affect the lineup, with headliners Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott set to perform. Other artists included in the lineup are Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Lil Nas X, Caribou, Danny Elfman, FKA Twigs, Run the Jewels and more.

As of right now, there are four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Coachella Valley.