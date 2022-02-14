Dehd Announce New Album Blue Skies, Share Lead Single and Video

Chicago band Dehd have announced their third full-length album Blue Skies (out May 27 via Fat Possum), as well as a North American tour, and have provided a hint at what we can expect from both with lead single “Bad Love.” The group is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a video for the track, which was co-directed by vocalist Emily Kempf and Kevin Veselka.

The album, which follows their critically acclaimed debut Flowers of Devotion and its companion remix project, marks a new chapter for Dehd, enlisting mixing engineer Craig Silvey (The Rolling Stones, The National, Arcade Fire) and Heba Kadry (Slowdive, Bjork, Cate Le Bon) to bring the band’s bolder, more ambitious vision to life.

“Bad Love,” for its part, is a musical sugar rush, daring its subject to run away with Kempf now that she’s changed her ways; “I was a bad love / Now I can get some / I got a heart full of redemption,” she sings to open the song. From its softer, synth-tinged opening to its more straightforward jangly middle section filled with echoing back vocals urging anyone listening to run, run, run to the finish, the track is a fitting introduction to Dehd’s latest incarnation.

The band have also announced a North American tour to promote the record, which will kick off in Denver at the beginning of May and wrap up in Chicago at the beginning of June. The tour will be bookended by festival shows at Shaky Knees in Atlanta and Governors Ball in New York. You can find a full list of dates and tickets here.

Check out the video for “Bad Love” below, and keep scrolling for Blue Skies’ album details and Dehd’s our dates. You can preorder Blue Skies here.

Blue Skies Tracklist:

01. Control

02. Bad Love

03. Bop

04. Clear

05. Hold

06. Memories

07. Window

08. Palomino

09. Waterfall

10. Dream On

11. Empty In My Mind

12. Stars

13. No Difference

Blue Skies Art:

Dehd Tour Dates:

April

30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

30 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade (Shaky Knees Aftershow)

May

02 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

11 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

13 – Austin, TX – Antones

14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

16 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

18 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

27 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

28 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

June

04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11 – Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival