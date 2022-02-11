Ho99o9 Announce New Album Skin, Announce Tour

Ho99o9 (pronounced “horror”) have finally announced their sophomore album Skin, their long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s United States of Horror. The album is due March 11 via DTA Records. Fully produced by the legendary Travis Barker, who is also featured on lead single “BATTERY NOT INCLUDED,” the star-studded album will have contributions from Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, alternative rapper and poet Saul Williams as well as southern rap godfather Bun B.

Defined in press materials as “noisier and more aggressive than their earlier work,” Skin’s announcement arrives with the raucous album opener “NUGE SNIGHT.” It opens guns-ablaze, with multiple twists and turns. Staticky feedback makes way for visceral shrieks, guttural vocals and a slick transition into a trap-inspired breakdown.

Ho99o9 will also be embarking on a headlining tour of their own, in addition to supporting Slipknot’s Roadshow. The tour kicks off April 15 with a hometown show in Los Angeles and will wrap up a month later in Houston, Texas. Tickets are on sale now.

Below, watch the videos for “BATTERY NOT INCLUDED” and “NUGE SNIGHT” and keep scrolling for complete details of Skin as well as the band’s upcoming tour. You can find more details of both the album and tour here.







01. NUGE SNIGHT

02. BATTERY NOT INCLUDED

03. BITE MY FACE ft. COREY TAYLOR

04. SLO BREAD ft. BUN B

05. THE WORLD, THE FLESH, THE DEVIL

06. PROTECT MY BITCH PT. 2

07. …SPEAK OF THE DEVIL

08. SKINHEAD ft. SAUL WILLIAMS

09. LOWER THAN SCUM

10. DEVIL AT THE CROSSROADS

11. LIMITS ft. JASIAH

12. DEAD OR ASLEEP