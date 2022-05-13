Japanese Breakfast Will Perform on SNL's Season 47 Finale

Michelle Zauner’s Japanese Breakfast is bigger than ever, an ascent to indie-rock stardom that shows no signs of slowing down. The band will take the Studio 8H stage as musical guests on the Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live, which will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and air on Saturday, May 21, at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Japanese Breakfast’s third album Jubilee was one of 2021’s best and most acclaimed LPs, earning the band Grammy nods for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album. Its lead single “Be Sweet” was one of Paste’s top tracks of the year.

Zauner and company have supported Jubilee all over TV, performing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Daily Show, Ellen CBS Sunday Morning and CBS This Morning. Later this month, they’ll headline Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival.

Watch Japanese Breakfast perform “Be Sweet” live at Coachella 2022 below, and find the band’s tour dates further down.

Japanese Breakfast Tour Dates:

May

13 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival

28 – North Adams, MA @ Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival

29 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling

June

04 – Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival

08 – Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal Garden Party

09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival

12 – Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Filene Center

16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

July

08 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival

09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

12 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

14 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre *

15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery *

19 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

20 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona

21 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^

26 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

31 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

August

12-14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

26 – Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater

28 – Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival

September

02 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

03 – Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom

15 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

October

04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~

07 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #

08-09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

20 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

22 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket

24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

25 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

27 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

November

06 – São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

10 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera en la Ciudad @ Blondie

12 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago

13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos Aires

(* w/ The Linda Lindas)

(^ w/ Yo La Tengo & Cate Le Bon)

(~ w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

(# w/ Florence + The Machine)