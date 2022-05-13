Japanese Breakfast Will Perform on SNL's Season 47 Finale

Michelle Zauner’s Japanese Breakfast is bigger than ever, an ascent to indie-rock stardom that shows no signs of slowing down. The band will take the Studio 8H stage as musical guests on the Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live, which will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and air on Saturday, May 21, at 11:30 p.m. ET.
Japanese Breakfast’s third album Jubilee was one of 2021’s best and most acclaimed LPs, earning the band Grammy nods for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album. Its lead single “Be Sweet” was one of Paste’s top tracks of the year.
Zauner and company have supported Jubilee all over TV, performing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Daily Show, Ellen CBS Sunday Morning and CBS This Morning. Later this month, they’ll headline Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival.
Watch Japanese Breakfast perform “Be Sweet” live at Coachella 2022 below, and find the band’s tour dates further down.
Japanese Breakfast Tour Dates:
May
13 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival
28 – North Adams, MA @ Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival
29 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling
June
04 – Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival
08 – Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal Garden Party
09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival
12 – Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Filene Center
16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
July
08 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival
09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
12 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
14 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre *
15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery *
19 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
20 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona
21 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^
26 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
31 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
August
12-14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
26 – Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater
28 – Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival
September
02 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
03 – Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom
15 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
October
04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~
07 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #
08-09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Festival
20 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
22 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket
24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
25 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
27 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
November
06 – São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo
10 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera en la Ciudad @ Blondie
12 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago
13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos Aires
(* w/ The Linda Lindas)
(^ w/ Yo La Tengo & Cate Le Bon)
(~ w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs)
(# w/ Florence + The Machine)