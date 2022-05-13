My Chemical Romance Share New Song "The Foundations of Decay"

Yes, you read the headline right. My Chemical Romance is back with new music. With only a few days until the band kicks off their reunion tour, the emo kings have decided to throw us a bone. “Foundations of Decay,” which arrived in the afternoon of Thursday, May 12, is the band’s first new material since 2014’s “Fake Your Death.”

“Foundations of Decay” is an instant throwback, Distorted guitars and vocals creep into view with a rough, lo-fi edge reminiscent of the band’s first album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. The track explodes into soaring highs as frontman Gerard Way launches into his signature wail. An emotional breakdown ushers in the second half of the song. Way’s screams collide with a wall of fuzz until everything dissolves into fragments.

My Chemical Romance’s return has been in the works for two years. Their reunion tour, which was announced in January of 2020, was postponed several times due to the pandemic. The band is expected to finally perform at several festivals this year including Riot Fest and Firefly Festival.

Below, listen to “Foundations of Decay” and revisit our list of the 10 most underrated My Chemical Romance songs here.