Listen to Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco's Goofy New Tune

Sometimes, there’s news you don’t quite know how to deliver, so you just gotta say it: Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan and Mac DeMarco collaborated, and it was on a song called “A Cuckhold’s Refrain.” The tune itself has an endearing, mellow flow to it, in line with DeMarco’s lo-fi, laid-back rock sound, and was released under the project name “Peppermint Patty” on a rarely used YouTube channel.

The track is notable for its odd, but delightful lyrics, as Jordan sings, “I got the beef / You got the cheese / I’ll be the cuck / You be the tease.” DeMarco joins in on the second verse, adding, “Now she’s gone / She’s out of my life / If I had known just one night would cuck me out of my own home / Who’d have thunk that I’d be all alone.” It’s just about the most gloriously Gen Z release that you could find, complete with the not-uncommon Gen Z insult of “cuck.”

And if that’s not enough indie star power on one track, JD Beck, Domi and Deaton Chris Anthony all play on it, as well, creating a piece that’s easy-going, but not without a subtle groove. While there’s a lot to love about serious art that digs deep, it’s also a joy to see artists using their talents for that very human pursuit of humor.

Snail Mail heads out on tour in support of TURNSTILE and with JPEGMAFIA soon. Catch the dates and listen to “A Cuckhold’s Refrain” (plus a 2013 DeMarco set from the Paste archives) below.

Snail Mail Tour Dates:

September

24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Frantic City Festival

October

03 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage *^

04 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *^

06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *^

11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *^

14 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *^

16 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *^

18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *^

19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *^

21 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *^

22 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *^

27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *^

28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *^

30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *^

31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *^

(* in support of Turnstile)

(^ with JPEGMAFIA)