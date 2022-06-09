Listen to Soccer Mommy's Final Sometimes, Forever Single, "newdemo"

Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison has shared the fourth and final single from her forthcoming Sometimes, Forever, one of Paste’s most-anticipated releases of this month. The record pairs Allison with producer Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, adding a newly atmospheric and epic sensibility to Soccer Mommy’s emotionally forthright, powerfully melodic indie rock.
“newdemo” is a gorgeous gut punch of a song, in which Allison levelly assesses the nightmarish time in which we’re alive. Singing with few pauses over watery acoustic guitar and looming synth, she surveys the iniquities of a world driven by “money and greed,” where the best-case scenario is successfully distracting ourselves from present injustice and future doom. She longs to tell us something good, but can’t deny the hard truth: “But what is a dream but a light in the darkness / A lie that you wish would come true?” In this no-bullshit context, the title of “newdemo” makes perfect sense—the song, like modern life, is what it is, and Allison refuses to pretty it up so as to make it more palatable.
“I didn’t want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic,” Allison explains in a statement. “We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so ‘newdemo’ had a huge transformation in the studio. It’s one of my favorites off of the record.”
“newdemo” follows previous Sometimes, Forever singles “Shotgun,” “Unholy Affliction” and “Bones.” The record itself is Allison’s follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed color theory.
Soccer Mommy will support Sometimes, Forever on their extensive (and cleverly titled) Touring, Forever tour, which runs this summer and into the fall. The band recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and will play a livestreaming set at New York City’s Governors Ball festival this Sunday. More info here.
Listen to “newdemo” (with a visualizer created by Lucy Benson) and revisit Soccer Mommy’s 2018 Paste Studio session below. You’ll find the band’s tour dates further down.
Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:
June
10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT
12 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival?
24 – Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival
27 – Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %
28 – Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *
30 – Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival
August
12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
31 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
September
01 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
01-04 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
03 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
05 – Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
06 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
08 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
09 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
12 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
13 – Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus
15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
16 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
17 – Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique
18 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
21 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
22 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
23 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
24 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
October
28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &
29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &
30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &
November
01 – Chicago, IL @ Metro &
04 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &
05 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &
06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues &
11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^
12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
14 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^
16 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^
17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^
18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^
30 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #
December
02 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s #
03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #
04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #
07 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #
08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #
10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #
11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #
13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #
14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #
16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East #
17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #
(% with The War On Drugs)
(* with Haim)
(& with support from Lightning Bug)
(^ with support from Helena Deland)
(# with support from TOPS)