PREMIERE: Starcleaner Reunion Release New Single “The Hand That I Put Down” The NYC band's new EP, Café Life, is due out September 20th.

Described as “if feeble little horse were a Stereolab cover band,” New York’s Starcleaner Reunion have shared a new single alongside the announcement of their forthcoming EP, Café Life (out September 20th) and a series of upcoming tour dates, some headlining and some acting as support for bands like JJUUJJUU and Hello Mary. Starcleaner Reunion have recruited fellow New York-based musician Ruben Radlauer of Model/Actriz to mix Café Life—the sophomore follow-up to 2022’s Club Estrella.

“The Hand That I Put Down” is a quirky, shambling piece of post-punk wrapped in thick layers of distortion, barbed wire looped around its syncopated rhythm section and mellowed-out vocals. Lead singer Jo Roman sings about savoring fleeting moments of freedom and embracing opportunities to lose control, matching the loose, frenetic energy of the chaotic instrumentals swarming around her.

In just one short song, Starcleaner Reunion dabble in grungegaze, psych rock and, by the end, some mathy melodies, proving their sonic versatility. The spacey instrumental bridge goes on an odd little journey of its own in the middle of the track, too—it’s the pounding drums that help it find its way back, a band balancing itself out and allowing the track just enough breathing room. “The Hand That I Put Down” is a promising showing for an up-and-coming band, one that’ll have listeners anticipating, but never quite guessing, what their next move is.

Listen to “The Hand That I Put Down” below.

Café Life Artwork:

Café Life Tracklist:

The Hand That I Put Down

Snowfeel

Café Life

Plein Air