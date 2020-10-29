The Avalanches Share Video For New Single "Interstellar Love" Featuring Leon Bridges

The Avalanches have shared a new single “Interstellar Love” featuring Leon Bridges. The track includes a sample of The Alan Parsons Project’s iconic “Eye In The Sky.” It follows the release of “Music Makes Me High,” “Take Care In Your Dreaming,” “Wherever You Go” and “Reflecting Light” from their forthcoming album We Will Always Love You, out on Dec. 11 via Astralwerks.

The Avalanches’ Robbie Chater explains:

Leon is an incredible singer, with just the most beautiful voice. He’s from Texas but we both happened to be in L.A. at the same time, which was lucky as he was on my all-time wish list. When we were in the studio, I told him the story about Ann Druyan and Carl Sagan and how her lovestruck brain waves were sent out into space on the Voyager’s Golden Record. And this song came out of that.

Watch the “Interstellar Love” video below and pre-order We Will Always Love You here.