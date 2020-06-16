The Beths Share Video For New Single "Out of Sight": Watch

The Beths have released a new single, “Out of Sight.” It’s the third single from the New Zealand indie outfit for their forthcoming sophomore album, Jump Rope Gazers.

In a statement, singer Elizabeth Stokes said, “The band playing on ‘Out Of Sight’ is more fragile than we usually allow ourselves to be. We are trying to listen more deeply and be more open ended, it was confronting to do and sometimes even frustrating. But it came out great, Ben’s bass playing especially is beautifully melodic and gives the song a unique texture.”

The gentle tune is accompanied by a music video showing Super 8 footage of the band birdwatching in the New Zealand brush. Watch below.

And while you’re here, check out this 2019 footage of The Beths playing at Paste Studio Austin, further down.