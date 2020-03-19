The Week In Music: The Best Albums, Songs, Performances and More

This has been one of the strangest, most difficult weeks in years. Some things feel pointless right now, but art isn’t one of them. Various forms of culture and entertainment are one of the few pure enjoyments available to us right now, and instead of letting ourselves fall down a dark path, we need to keep our spirits up and our souls filled. In good news this week, Bandcamp is waiving their revenue shares on all sales today (March 20) in order to support independent artists who have little to no income right now. Also, artists have been putting on impromptu Instagram performances and live-streamed concerts to try and fill the void of live music. While the touring industry has now grinded to a halt, artists have still been releasing music this week, and we’ve heard some pretty great stuff from Hayley Williams, Rustin Man, Perfume Genius and others. If you’re looking for some refuge from the chaos, scroll down to check out the music and other content that made us smile this week.

It’s hard to believe that it was already four years ago when a 19-year old Låpsley released one of the most promising debut records in recent memory in the spectacular, Long Way Home. Songs like “Hurt Me,” “Falling Short” and “Operator” are still on heavy rotation for us (the latter thanks in part to DJ Koze’s popular Disco remix), and Through Water is an exciting next phase for the songwriter and producer. Låpsley’s early work came with a certain elegance that she’s certainly built upon on last December’s These Elements EP. Two songs from that EP, “My Love Was Like The Rain” and “Ligne 3” will also appear on Through Water and show the exquisite production and distinct vocal duality that put Låpsley on our radar to begin with. —Adrian Spinelli

Rustin Man: Clockdust

Clockdust, the third album from Rustin Man, the moniker of former Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb, comes along as a bit of a surprise. It took six years following the last full-length by his previous band .O.rang in 1996 for him to settle into a solo career, with the release of 2002’s Out of Season, a haunted folk album recorded with Portishead vocalist Beth Gibbons. And it wasn’t until 17 years later when its follow-up, Webb’s first proper solo release Drift Code, finally hit the streets. Buoyed by the same swell of inspiration that helped create Drift Code, this new collection arrives less than a year later. But it also appears colored by the death of Mark Hollis, Webb’s bandmate in legendary post-rock group Talk Talk, last February. There doesn’t seem to be a direct correlation between that momentous passing and the music and lyrics found on Clockdust—at least none that Webb has owned up to in the press material for this album. But what hovers over this lovely, late-night listen is the unavoidable passing of time: a nostalgic filter through which each groggy gem should be viewed. —Robert Ham

Hayley Williams (feat. boygenius): “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris”

Hayley Williams has shared a new solo single with boygenius, “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” taken from her forthcoming album Petals for Armor, out on May 8 via Atlantic Records. “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” is a floral-themed, sultry tune with background vocals from boygenius—the beloved indie supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. The string arrangements and subtle guitar lines give it a distinctly yearning quality and an underlying sadness. —Lizzie Manno

Perfume Genius: “On The Floor”

Last month, Perfume Genius released “Describe,” the first single from Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, which alluded to a pop-forward sound on the new album. “On The Floor” also heavily leans into a full-blown pop sound—a jubilant exploration of love, sex and physicality. —Natalia Keogan

Waxahatchee: “Can’t Do Much”

These are dark times, but we at least have a new Waxahatchee record to look forward to: Katie Crutchfield’s Saint Cloud is out next Friday, March 27, coronavirus be damned, and this week brings our latest preview of the album, honky-tonk love song “Can’t Do Much.” It may not be sentimental, per se, but “Can’t Do Much” is tupelo honey-sweet: Crutchfield croons, “I want you all the time / Sanity, nullified,” as if stating a fact, rather than expressing her feelings, yet the song is all the more romantic for it. —Scott Russell

Wyldest

London dream pop project Wyldest (aka Zoe Mead) stopped by the Paste Studio in Manhattan during New Colossus Festival to perform songs from her recent albums—her 2019 debut Dream Chaos and its recent acoustic re-working Redream Chaos.

New Luna

Manchester four-piece rockers New Luna performed at last week’s New Colossus Festival, but stuck around in NYC the following week and played a Paste Studio session for us. They performed four tracks: “Mantis,” “Opinionated,” “Knew Too” and “Falling Apart.”

