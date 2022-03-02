They Hate Change Announce Jagjaguwar Debut Finally, New, Share "From the Floor" Video

Tampa Bay production/rap duo They Hate Change have announced their debut album on Jagjaguwar, Finally, New, due out on May 13. On lead single “From the Floor,” Dre and Vonne team up with fellow Floridian DJ GAY-Z, combining U.K. drum and bass breakbeats, Miami bass pulse, Dirty South mixtape raps, and glitchy psych atmospherics as only they can. “Gulf Coast, we don’t give a fuck ‘bout your say-so,” Vonne raps, summing up both the duo’s sonic boldness and pride of place in a single lyric.

“‘From the Floor’ is an ode to Florida car culture, parking lot Electro parties, Miami Bass and Breakbeat Hardcore,” They Hate Change explain in a statement. “We play narrator roles in the video, describing the scene as spectators, admirers and occasional participants, while our unnamed main character plays it cool behind the wheel, unbothered by the party springing up around his classic Chevy. The sound and look for a modern Florida, for 2022 and beyond.”

Dre and Vonne met as teenagers, bonding over the fact they’re both “sonic omnivores, obsessive deep-divers, lovers of rare and radical sounds,” as a press release puts it. That breadth of influence informs a sound that encompasses “not just the East Coast hip-hop that Dre grew up on, or the hyperlocal bass-music variants like jook (the Gulf Coast’s twerkably raunchy answer to house) and crank (think “Miami bass meets NOLA bounce”) that Vonne grew up on, but also drum ‘n’ bass, Chicago footwork, post-punk, prog, grime, krautrock, emo and basically any genre on the map.”

“With this album, it’s really like, okay, you know how you talk about the internet breaking down borders? Here’s what that actually sounds like,” Vonne says of Finally, New. “It’s not just a hip-hop record with a couple more weird sounds. You want homegrown DIY? This is a record that was written, produced and recorded in a 150-square-foot bedroom from the least cool city you could think of.”

“From the Floor” is the album’s closer, and our second preview of They Hate Change’s Jagjaguwar debut, following November 2021’s “1000 Horses.” The duo released “Faux Leather” to mark their signing last August, though that track doesn’t appear on Finally, New.

They Hate Change are currently supporting Shame on their February and March tour of North America, and will do so again in August and September.

Watch the “From the Floor” video below, and see the details of Finally, New and They Hate Change’s tour dates further down.

Finally, New Tracklist:

01. Stuntro

02. Breathing

03. Who Next?

04. Reversible Keys ft. Vritra

05. Blatant Localism

06. Coded Language (Interlude)

07. 1000 Horses ft. SARGE

08. Little Brother

09. Some Days I Hate My Voice

10. CERTI

11. Perm

12. X-Ray Spex

13. From The Floor ft. DJ GAY-Z

Finally, New Art:

They Hate Change 2022 Tour Dates:

August

24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

26 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

September

01 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

03 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

04 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

07 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

08 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat