Zooey Celeste Shares New Single “Cosmic Being”

Singer/songwriter Zooey Celeste has shared the new single “Cosmic Being” from his upcoming album Restless Thoughts. The Southern Californian musician created his artist persona from a novel he wrote self-described as “somewhere between Quentin Tarantino and the Bhagavad Gita.” “Cosmic Being” is a lo-fi track filled with aching serenity. In the chorus, Celeste sings, “Love, harmony, it’s all we need,” which has become my mantra for the rest of the week. Celeste’s long-time friend Nick Hakim (Lil Yachty, Nilüfer Yanya) produced “Cosmic Being,” and it’s a first glimpse of the many collaborators on his album, such as Unknown Mortal Orchestra bassist Jake Portrait and Columbian-Canadian singer/songwriter Tei Shi.

Celeste says of the track: “It lived as a voice memo for years, and then I brought it to Nick. It became another example of his taking something very small and intimate and giving it this huge amphitheater sound.”

Listen to “Cosmic Being” and see Zooey Celeste’s upcoming shows below.

Zooey Celeste’s Upcoming Show Dates:

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bardot-Hollywood

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen