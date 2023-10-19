Rap Duo Shawna and Mia Set Their Sights on LA in Max’s New Rap Sh!t Trailer

Max has released a new trailer for Season 2 of their hit comedy series Rap Sh!t. Coming off of the success of its first season, this new trailer sees Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) taking the next step in their rap careers. Now that their first song has gone viral, the duo set their eyes on LA and the globe as they join a controversial female rapper as openers for her tour.

The Season 2 trailer offers a look into major changes for the duo. Their relationships with their music industry peers and each other will be tested, as Shawna and Mia both find their pasts catching up with them and getting in their way. Despite the drama, if the trailer is anything to go by, this season will be even bigger and funnier than the first.

Rap Sh!t stars Aida Osman (Shawna), KaMillion (Mia), Jonica Booth (Chastity), RJ Cyler (Lamont), and Daniel Augustin (Maurice). Jaboukie Young-White (Francois Boom) and Kat Cunning (Reina Reign) are also set to star in Season 2.

Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton serve as executive producers, along with Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky, and Jim Kleverweis. Yung Miami and JT of the Hip-hop duo City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films, and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Watch the trailer below; the first two episodes of Rap Sh!t Season 2 premiere November 9th on Max.

