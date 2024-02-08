Now’s your chance to see your favorite memes come to life. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is going on tour this Spring, bringing the popular (and, uh, really great) Netflix sketch show to a handful of towns around the U.S. in April and May.

The 10-date swing will feature both Robinson and the show’s co-creator Zach Kanin, and guests are promised throughout the tour. (Seriously, if Sam Richardson doesn’t show up for at least the Detroit show, what are they even doing here?) There’s no word on what kind of format the show will take, but given how these things usually operate, you can probably expect some combo of live and pre-taped sketches, and hell, maybe even a live performance of some of the show’s many songs. Maybe there’ll be a hot dog suit. Who knows. It’s brand new turf for the show and the possibilities are wide open.

The tour kicks off in New York on April 2, and concludes in Los Angeles on May 11. Between those two dates Robinson and co. will hit major cities throughout the country, with only the Pacific Northwest not getting at least one show. Sadly the closest it gets to Paste’s (and my) hometown of Atlanta is a Nashville show, but if this isn’t worth the four and a half hour drive, what is?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m., with presales already active. And here are those I Think You Should Leave tour dates.

April 2 – NYC, NY @ Beacon Theatre

April 4 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

April 5 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

April 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 19 – Houston , TX @ Bayou Music Center

April 20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

May 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 2 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Ope Air Theatre

May 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre