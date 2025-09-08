Exclusive: Adeline Hotel Announce New Album Watch The Sunflowers
The New York band's new LP is out October 24 via Ruination Records. Listen to "Dreaming" below.Photo by Jackie West
One of the best indie labels running, Ruination Records always shoots from the logo. In the wake of some great recent releases from The Bird Calls, Moon Mullins, Lucky Cloud, and Will Stratton, Adeline Hotel are rummaging through panned-out decades on their sixth album in five years. “Dreaming,” the lead single from the forthcoming Watch The Sunflowers, is part-Wilco circa 2000 and part-Seals & Croft silkiness, surfing through heady doses of alt-country and soft-rock. Pedal steel and splashes of snare unveil ripples of piano and metallic strums as the band—Dan Knishkowy, Winston Cook-Wilson, Sean Mullins, and Andrew Stocker—make the song’s eclecticism sound adrift under copious effects and a slinky pocket of “holy visions.”
Knishkowy says of “Dreaming”: “This song—and record—have lived many lives with me. I began writing Sunflowers nearly a decade ago; I liked thinking of it as a Richard Linklater movie, where the characters meet again every few years to see how they’ve grown. The “holy visions” in the rearview mirror that opens “Dreaming” is both the first and last image on the album, driving in and out of Salvation Mountain, a spiritual monument of outsider art built into the California desert. The patchwork nature of the album gives a surreal quality to it, a dreamlike kaleidoscope of memories and imagination.”
Watch the Sunflowers is out October 24 via Ruination Records. Listen to “Dreaming” and check out the tracklist and artwork below.
