Listen to This Kickass New Track From The Belair Lip Bombs Again is out October 31 via Third Man Records.

A few weeks ago, The Belair Lip Bombs, the Melbourne quartet of Maisie Everett, Mike Bradvica, Jimmy Droughton, and Daniel “Dev” Devlin, announced their new LP, Again. While we still have to wait until Halloween to hear the whole dance thing, BLB have given us a new banger to glob onto. “Don’t Let Them Tell You (It’s Fair)” is a saga of unpredictable volumes, skating (the band is named after a type of ‘80s skateboard wheel, after all) through post-punk and country-rock like it’s no one’s business. In August, I said that lead single “Hey You” was one of my favorite songs of 2025 so far. I still think that, because I love how infectious and anthemic it is, but “Don’t Let Them Tell You (It’s Fair)” is right up there with it. Everett’s singing is a blockbuster, and the riffs curling around her spill out of guitars that wouldn’t sound out of place on, say, that great new Florry album.