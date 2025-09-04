Listen to This Kickass New Track From The Belair Lip Bombs

Again is out October 31 via Third Man Records.

By Matt Mitchell  |  September 4, 2025 | 5:51pm
Photo by Bridie Fizgerald
Music News The Belair Lip Bombs
Listen to This Kickass New Track From The Belair Lip Bombs

A few weeks ago, The Belair Lip Bombs, the Melbourne quartet of Maisie Everett, Mike Bradvica, Jimmy Droughton, and Daniel “Dev” Devlin, announced their new LP, Again. While we still have to wait until Halloween to hear the whole dance thing, BLB have given us a new banger to glob onto. “Don’t Let Them Tell You (It’s Fair)” is a saga of unpredictable volumes, skating (the band is named after a type of ‘80s skateboard wheel, after all) through post-punk and country-rock like it’s no one’s business. In August, I said that lead single “Hey You” was one of my favorite songs of 2025 so far. I still think that, because I love how infectious and anthemic it is, but “Don’t Let Them Tell You (It’s Fair)” is right up there with it. Everett’s singing is a blockbuster, and the riffs curling around her spill out of guitars that wouldn’t sound out of place on, say, that great new Florry album.

Everett says of the track: “I was messing around on my guitar with the Keith Richards tuning when I came up with the intro riff. The line ‘you gotta make your own luck’ came from my friend Alex Lahey. I remember meeting up with her a couple of years ago for the first time. I had a really inspiring conversation with her that day. We talked about all things music—the different challenges that she’d had to overcome in her musical career. And I remember her saying to me, ‘You have to make your own luck.’ I don’t know why, but it really stuck with me. You have to believe in yourself and you have to always work hard, but the hard work only works if you believe in yourself at the same time.”

Again is out October 31 via Third Man Records. Watch the music video for “Don’t Let Them Tell You (It’s Fair)” below.

 
Join the discussion...
 