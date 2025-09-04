Animal Collective Announce Feels 20th Anniversary Reissue and Live Album Listen to "Grass (demo)" below.

Animal Collective has big news for those of us who are Feels-heads. To commemorate the seminal album’s 20th anniversary, the band announced two limited-edition releases, out on October 17. One of those is Feels 20th Anniversary, a reissue of the LP featuring a bonus disc with nine B-sides and unreleased demos, available on 3xLP, 2xCD, and digitally. Additionally, Animal Collective is releasing FEELSLive 04/05, featuring audio recorded during their 2004 and 2005 shows, which will be available on cassette and MiniDisc, as well as on streaming.

In his review of Feels, Jesse Jarnow wrote, “Everything melts for no good reason (but no bad one, either). Like an organic counterpart to its fellow Brooklynite experimentalists in the Fiery Furnaces, Animal Collective embraces the overtly difficult, all in the name of childlike exploration.”