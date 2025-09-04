Tame Impala Announces New Album Deadbeat Listen to "Loser" below.

Well, that didn’t take long… 24 hours after releasing his new single “Loser,” Kevin Parker has announced the next Tame Impala album. Deadbeat will arrive on October 17 via Columbia Records. It’s Parker’s first solo release since The Slow Rush in 2020, coming on the heels of the recent 10th anniversary of his great, decade-defining third LP, Currents. As Cassidy Sollazzo wrote yesterday, “Loser” is “a funk-forward, downtempo track that reignites his penchant for hypnotic basslines. It’s the psychedelic foil to last month’s trance-y and expansive house track ‘End of Summer,’ with a drawn-out cadence that feels like the final mix was dropped in a vat of molasses.” It’s good to have Tame Impala back. Listen to “Loser” and check out the Deadbeat artwork below.