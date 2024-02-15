DIIV Announce New Album, Frog In Boiling Water

It’s been five years since Brooklyn rock outfit DIIV put out an album, but the wait is now over. On May 24, the quartet will release Frog In Boiling Water, the anticipated follow-up to Deceiver, via Fantasy Records. After sharing a song called “Soul-net” on a cryptic website last autumn, DIIV have unveiled new single “Brown Paper Bag.”

The band says of Frog In Boiling Water: “If you drop a frog in a pot of boiling water, it will of course frantically try to clamber out. But if you place it gently in a pot of tepid water and turn the heat on low, the frog will sink into a tranquil stupor, exactly like one of us in a hot bath, and before long, with a smile on its face, it will unresistingly allow itself to be boiled to death.

“We understand the metaphor to be one about a slow, sick, and overwhelmingly banal collapse of society under end-stage capitalism, the brutal realities we’ve maybe come to accept as normal. That’s the boiling water and we are the frogs. The album is more or less a collection of snapshots from various angles of our modern condition which we think highlights what this collapse looks like and, more particularly, what it feels like.”

Listen to “Brown Paper Bag” and check out the Frog In Boiling Water tracklist and album art below.

Frog In Boiling Water Artwork:

Frog In Boiling Water Tracklist:

In Amber

Brown Paper Bag

Raining On Your Pillow

Frog In Boiling Water

Everyone Out

Reflected

Somber The Drums

Little Birds

Soul-net”

Fender On The Freeway