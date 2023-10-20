Kurt Vile Announces New EP Back to Moon Beach

Philadelphia singer/songwriter Kurt Vile is returning with a new project, an EP called Back to Moon Beach that’s set to arrive on November 17 via Verve. It’s the musician’s first major release since his 2022 album (watch my moves), and it features the incredible new single “Another good year for the roses”—one of Vile’s best songs in years. The track was co-produced by Cate Le Bon and features instrumentation contributions from Stella Mozgawa. At five-and-a-half minutes, it’s got everything a peak Vile track needs: drawling piano, downtempo, peculiar vocal musings and a million-dollar guitar solo that carries on forever. It’s perfect and everything you could ever want.

Some of the songs forthcoming from the EP feature Vile’s longtime creative partner Rob Laakso, who passed away earlier this year. Back to Moon Beach is set to clock in at just under an hour, which is grounds for LP designation—but Vile maintains that it’s a collection of his non-album material. If this is what he’s been keeping in the vault lately, whatever comes next is sure to be monumental.

Watch the music video for “Another good year for the roses,” featuring actors Michael Shannon and Kevin Corrigan, below.

Back to Moon Beach Artwork:



Back to Moon Beach Tracklist:

Another good year for the roses

Touched somethin (caught a virus)

Back to Moon Beach

Like a wounded bird trying to fly

Blues come for some

Tom Petty’s gone (but tell him i asked for him)

Must Be Santa

Passenger side

Cool Water (Single Mix)