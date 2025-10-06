Rush to Embark on First Headline Tour in 11 Years The tour marks the band's first run of shows since drummer Neil Peart's death in 2020.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are hitting the road as Rush once again. The rock greats will go on the Fifty Something headline tour in 2026, their first string of dates since drummer Neil Peart‘s passing in 2020. Ten years ago, at the Forum in Los Angeles, Rush concluded their R40 Tour. Fittingly enough, the Fifty Something Tour will kick off on June 7 in that very venue and span across seven North American cities, ending in Cleveland, Ohio on September 17.

Lee says of the upcoming tour: “It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music. So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.

Yet life is full of surprises, and we’ve have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps.