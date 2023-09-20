The Serfs Drop New Single “Electric Like An Eel”

Cincinnati punk trio The Serfs have dropped their second single, “Electric Like An Eel,” off their upcoming album Half Eaten By Dogs, coming out next month. Dylan McCartney, Dakota Carlyle and Andie Luman have created a layered, complex electronic track with nods to other musical influences, with blues harmonics and funk basslines complementing their otherworldly vibe. The experimental arrangement invokes the likes of ’80s synth powerhouses The Cure and Depeche Mode, as the robotic sounds are punctuated by a groovy bassline pulsing underneath—creating the perfect dark wave club track. With the intrigue of “Electric Like An Eel” following the bold lead single “Club Deuce,” The Serfs are teeing up the perfect third album, and we can’t wait to hear it.

Listen to “Electric Like An Eel” below.