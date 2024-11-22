PREMIERE: young friend Shares New Song “golden rule” The Vancouver musician's latest single is out now via Nettwerk.

Today, Vancouver singer-songwriter and JUNO-nominated musician Drew Tarves—aka young friend—has shared a new single: “golden rule.” Tarves has been busy this year, having just come off a show with Royel Otis and gaining momentum with songs like “the real deal” and “boyfriend material.” “golden rule” is another notch in his belt, a song “about casual relationships and how connection doesn’t always have to be so deep.” “Sometimes it’s aright [to] just enjoy each other’s company and move on,” he says. “golden rule,” co-produced by David Marinelli, is fuzzy, jangly and all kinds of refreshing, sauntering through glitzy indie-rock riffs and headstrong, energetic rhythms.

Watch the music video for “golden rule” below.