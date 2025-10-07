Zach Bryan Provokes MAGA Idiots With New Anti-ICE Song Teaser, Calls Response “Misconstrued” The snippet comes a week after Bryan's record-setting show at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

[Editor’s Note: After this article was published, Bryan shared via an Instagram story that his song snippet has been “misconstrued” and that he is “on neither of these radical sides.” To me, he just sounds like a total dork posing as an intellectual moderate. Read what I wrote this afternoon at your own leisure, though the benefit of the doubt I gave to Bryan has already aged terribly. I’ve included his full statement below.]

In the wake of nationwide raids performed by Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) in the U.S., Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and U.S. Navy veteran Zach Bryan is entering the conversation. The 29-year-old, who’s made a good living so far off great songwriting, double-albums, sold-out football stadiums, and a resistance to industry demands, like sitting down for interviews and embracing genre labels, is ruffling feathers with just mere seconds of music.

On his Instagram page over the weekend, Bryan posted a clip of him singing a song he’s calling “the fading of the red white and blue,” according to the caption. In the snippet, he sings, “ICE is gonna come bust down your door. Try to build a house, no one builds no more. Well I got a telephone, kids are all scared and all alone. The bars start bumping, the rocks start rolling, the middle finger’s rising and it won’t stop showing, got some bad news. The fadin’ of a red, white, and blue.”

Bryan’s political leanings have always been a bit of a gray area. On the surface, his rebellion against the musical establishment (he did name a live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster, after all) suggests that he’s one of country music’s “good guys,” like Tyler Childers or Jason Isbell. In 2023, he condemned hate against trans people, writing in a since-deleted tweet, “I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be. It’s a great day to be alive I thought.” But a year later, he expressed sympathy for President Donald Trump after his assassination attempt, with an adamancy that he supports neither Democrats nor Republicans, which I think is a very boring and exhausted “both sides”-ing thing to do, especially in 2025. My hunch has always been that Bryan is a “your business ain’t my business” kind of guy. Seems like now he’s finally taking a page out of his hero Bruce Springsteen’s playbook, chasing songs and speaking up for the people he’s singing them to.

It wasn’t the American government’s support of the genocide in Gaza or the onslaught of anti-trans legislation being voted on across the country that crossed the line for Bryan, not musically at least. It’s (seemingly) Trump’s current political platform, which explicitly and cruelly favors mass deportation (the Department of Homeland Security claims that over 2 million people have been deported from America in 2025 alone). Maybe it was the DHS’ response to Bad Bunny getting tapped for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show that especially did it, as chief of staff Corey Lewandowski said, “ICE will have enforcement at the Super Bowl for the Bad Bunny halftime show,” on October 1. Two days later, just hours before Bryan’s post, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that “ICE will be all over the Super Bowl.”