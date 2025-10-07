Colin Farrell Is a Desperate Gambler in First Trailer for Netflix’s Ballad of a Small Player

Netflix just dropped the first full trailer for Ballad of a Small Player, and this thing looks saturated with pure anxiety, intensity, and heat. At its center is Colin Farrell as “Lord Doyle,” a once-high-roller now drowning in debt, skulking through the back rooms of Macau’s casinos as he struggles to outrun his past. Ballad of a Small Player is by German filmmaker Edward Berger, the mind behind All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave, who is now revisiting the space of literary adaptations, plunging into the thematic frameworks of addiction, redemption, and self-delusion.

The trailer feels like a feverish haze of desperation and the hope of redemption, strung together by Farrell’s honest performance and Berger’s bright and extremely colorful visuals. At his character’s lowest point, Lord Doyle crosses paths with Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a mysterious casino worker who offers him what looks like a way out. As he clings to that chance, a private investigator played by Tilda Swinton draws closer, determined to uncover what he’s been running from in the first place.