Joyce Manor to Release I Used To Go To This Bar in January Listen to the SoCal band's new single, "Well, Whatever It Was," and check out some tour dates below.

In August, Joyce Manor returned with their first new song in three years, “All My Friends Are So Depressed.” You could tell that their 40 oz. to Fresno follow-up was imminent. And “All My Friends Are So Depressed” was a really good track. Our associate editor Tatiana Tenreyro wrote, “Bandleader Barry Johnson said the track comes from his stab at writing a Joyce Manor version of Lana Del Rey’s lyrical style, with references to the Lord on Tecate trucks, key lime pie, writing songs being high, wearing a dress, and, of course, being deep in depression. Close enough! But instead of fully committing to the bit and making it sound like a Lana track, Joyce Manor goes for an alt-country slant, a direction that feels fitting with the genre’s rise to the mainstream.”

Now, we have the pop-punk ripper “Well, Whatever It Was,” some tour dates, and a new album. I Used To Go To This Bar comes out January 30 via Epitaph. The single, Johnson says, “has got to be one of the most Southern California sounding songs ever recorded. I hear Jane’s Addiction in the verses, Beach Boys / Weezer in the chorus, and RHCP in the outro. It was LITERALLY produced by the guy from Bad Religion FFS [Brett Gurewitz]. Everyone was just firing on all cylinders for this one. Joey Warnoker’s drumming, TLA’s mix, and Lenny Castro’s percussion all just sent it to the end-zone. This song would go insanely hard in a Shrek film.” There’s a music video for it, directed by Lance Bangs, that you can watch. Check that out below, along with the I Used To Go To This Bar artwork and tracklist and a list of Joyce Manor’s upcoming shows.

I Used To Go To This Bar Artwork: