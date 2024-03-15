Exclusive: Time Returns to BritBox in Striking Trailer for Season 2

It’s always a delight when hits from across the pond finally make their way stateside, and in two weeks, BritBox is bringing the heavily-anticipated second season of prison drama Time our way. Originally having aired on BBC One in the fall of last year, Season 2 of Time premieres March 27th on BritBox.

From Accused creator Jimmy McGovern alongside co-writer Helen Black, Time is an anthology series that chronologies the struggles and harsh realities of inmates within the British prison system. The critically acclaimed first season starred Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, and this second season is just as star-studded. Doctor Who alum Jodie Whittaker is Orla, a single mother of three whose financial circumstances has landed her a stint at Carlingford Prison; The Last of Us‘ Bella Ramsey stars as Kelsey, a heroin addict and troubled 19 year old who has spiraled into a life of addiction and risk; and The Silent Twins‘ Tamara Lawrance plays Abi, an inmate already over three years into her life sentence, serving time for a crime she aims to keep hidden.

Season 2 follows these three women as they struggle with being newcomers at Carlingford Prison, each thrown off the deep end into the tumultuous and oftentimes violent world of hardship within these unfamiliar walls. As they each struggle to find a rhythm to life behind bars, their shared connection allows them to create a sense of community, even despite the fact that all three women come from starkly different worlds.

The trailer showcases glimpses at the captivating drama this series is known for, as Orla struggles to face her family, Kelsey must contend with her pregnancy, and Abi attempts to maintain her secrets in the face of threats from other inmates.

Check out the trailer below; Time Season 2 premieres Wednesday, March 27th on BritBox.

