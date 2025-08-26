First Trailer for Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? Finally Gives Will Arnett a Starring Drama Role
It’s always nice to see a well-liked performer finally land the type of role they’ve probably always deserved, and for Will Arnett it certainly feels like that role could be found in the form of Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? A dramedy about middle age, a crumbling marriage and the compounding stressors of modern existence, set against the backdrop of a first-time standup comedian learning the ropes of the industry, feels like just the thing for Arnett, who has seemingly been fishing for such an opportunity ever since the end of Arrested Development and the animated drama of Bojack Horseman. Leave it to Cooper–who co-wrote alongside Arnett and Mark Chappell–to find that niche in another film about a performer following A Star is Born and Maestro, although Is This Thing On? will clearly be coming at the entertainment industry from the lens of a far less seasoned, professional entertainer. To quote the official synopsis:
- tv Paste Power Rankings: The 5 Best TV Shows on Right Now (August 26, 2025) By Lacy Baugher Milas August 26, 2025 | 2:00pm
- movies First Trailer for Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On? Finally Gives Will Arnett a Starring Drama Role By Jim Vorel August 26, 2025 | 1:18pm
- books The Best New Fantasy Books of August 2025 By Lacy Baugher Milas August 26, 2025 | 10:30am
- tv Late Night Last Week: Tiffany Haddish Guest Hosts Kimmel as John Oliver Pokes Fun at Mike Lindell By Will DiGravio August 26, 2025 | 10:01am
- movies The Thief and the Cobbler: How An Animation Legend’s Legacy Was Ripped Away by Miramax By Kayleigh Donaldson August 26, 2025 | 9:50am
- music Hunx and His Punx Walked Out On the World and Lived to Tell the Tale By Elise Soutar August 26, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 20 Best Kids Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2025) By Josh Jackson and Paste Staff August 26, 2025 | 8:00am
- movies The 10 Best Movies on Pluto TV By Paste Staff August 26, 2025 | 4:57am
- movies You Can't Handle the Double Entendres of First Trailer for Sexy Horror Bone Lake By Jim Vorel August 25, 2025 | 11:54am
- books YA Legend Maggie Stiefvater Talks Bringing The Raven Boys to a New Medium, Her Adult Debut, and More By Lacy Baugher Milas August 25, 2025 | 10:30am
- movies Fight Night: Porco Rosso’s Final Dogfight Spanned Land, Sea, and Air By Kenneth Lowe August 25, 2025 | 10:21am
- music On The Clearing, Wolf Alice Are Transient and Transitional By Miranda Wollen August 25, 2025 | 9:30am
- music Between What’s Flesh and What’s Fantasy: Born to Run Turns 50 By Matt Mitchell August 25, 2025 | 8:00am
- food, tv The 20 Best Food TV Shows and Documentaries on Netflix By Jim Vorel August 25, 2025 | 5:00am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on Kino Film Collection By Paste Staff August 25, 2025 | 1:00am
- music Time Capsule: George Harrison, George Harrison By Cassidy Sollazzo August 23, 2025 | 12:00pm
- tv TV Rewind: I Was a Teenage Alien: The Unsung Genius of Roswell By Gillian Bennett August 22, 2025 | 3:00pm
- music Best New Albums: This Week's Records to Stream By Paste Staff August 22, 2025 | 2:00pm
- movies Action Deficiency Dooms Samara Weaving’s Scattershot Eenie Meanie By Jim Vorel August 22, 2025 | 11:15am
- books Exclusive Cover Reveal + Excerpt: Fantasy Author Sara Hashem’s YA Debut Where No Shadow Stays By Lacy Baugher Milas August 22, 2025 | 10:01am
- music Case Oats Find New Roads Through Old Country on Last Missouri Exit By Casey Epstein-Gross August 22, 2025 | 9:30am
- music Greg Freeman Is a Rock Hero In the Making On Burnover By Anna Pichler August 22, 2025 | 9:00am
- music How TOPS Went Pro Mode By Camryn Teder August 22, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 25 Best Free Movies on YouTube Right Now By Paste Staff August 22, 2025 | 8:00am
- movies The 25 Best Movies On Demand Right Now (August 2025) By Josh Jackson and Paste Staff August 22, 2025 | 7:00am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on Netflix (August 2025) By Paste Staff August 22, 2025 | 6:55am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now (August 2025) By Paste Staff August 22, 2025 | 5:55am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now (August 2025) By Paste Staff August 22, 2025 | 5:50am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on HBO Max (August 2025) By Paste Staff August 22, 2025 | 5:45am
- movies The Thursday Murder Club’s Stacked Cast Elevates a Delightful Cozy Mystery By Lacy Baugher Milas August 22, 2025 | 3:01am
- music Ilegal Mezcal Presents the Paste Americana Party at AmericanaFest in Nashville: Free with RSVP By Josh Jackson August 21, 2025 | 4:18pm
- music Best New Songs (August 21, 2025) By Paste Staff August 21, 2025 | 3:10pm
- movies Daniel Day Lewis Returns From Retirement in First Trailer for Anemone By Ana Carpenter August 21, 2025 | 2:32pm
- tv The MVP: Jacob Anderson Is Transforming Genre Television, One Role At A Time By Kaiya Shunyata August 21, 2025 | 1:00pm
- movies Welcome (Back) to Tromaville: Home of America's Hero, The Toxic Avenger By Sean Fennell August 21, 2025 | 11:42am
- movies Trailer: Tessa Thompson's Hedda Seems to Feature a Lesbian Love Triangle By Jim Vorel August 21, 2025 | 10:39am
- books The Possession of Alba Diaz is Haunting Historical Horror By Matthew Jackson August 21, 2025 | 10:01am
- music The Summer of Winter By Tatiana Tenreyro August 21, 2025 | 10:00am
- music Hand Habits Finds a Blue Reminder Where Connection and Uncertainty Collide By Cassidy Sollazzo August 21, 2025 | 9:30am
- music Nourished by Time Raises the Stakes on The Passionate Ones By Elise Soutar August 21, 2025 | 9:30am