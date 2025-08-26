First Trailer for Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? Finally Gives Will Arnett a Starring Drama Role

It’s always nice to see a well-liked performer finally land the type of role they’ve probably always deserved, and for Will Arnett it certainly feels like that role could be found in the form of Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? A dramedy about middle age, a crumbling marriage and the compounding stressors of modern existence, set against the backdrop of a first-time standup comedian learning the ropes of the industry, feels like just the thing for Arnett, who has seemingly been fishing for such an opportunity ever since the end of Arrested Development and the animated drama of Bojack Horseman. Leave it to Cooper–who co-wrote alongside Arnett and Mark Chappell–to find that niche in another film about a performer following A Star is Born and Maestro, although Is This Thing On? will clearly be coming at the entertainment industry from the lens of a far less seasoned, professional entertainer. To quote the official synopsis: