First Trailer for Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? Finally Gives Will Arnett a Starring Drama Role

By Jim Vorel  |  August 26, 2025 | 1:18pm
Movies News Bradley Cooper
It’s always nice to see a well-liked performer finally land the type of role they’ve probably always deserved, and for Will Arnett it certainly feels like that role could be found in the form of Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? A dramedy about middle age, a crumbling marriage and the compounding stressors of modern existence, set against the backdrop of a first-time standup comedian learning the ropes of the industry, feels like just the thing for Arnett, who has seemingly been fishing for such an opportunity ever since the end of Arrested Development and the animated drama of Bojack Horseman. Leave it to Cooper–who co-wrote alongside Arnett and Mark Chappell–to find that niche in another film about a performer following A Star is Born and Maestro, although Is This Thing On? will clearly be coming at the entertainment industry from the lens of a far less seasoned, professional entertainer. To quote the official synopsis:

After many years together, Alex and Tess have reached an amicable end to their marriage, thus beginning the awkward stage of figuring out how to live separately while raising two boys and maintaining their friendships. Alex discovers a new hobby and, in the process, learns more about himself and his relationship.

Is This Thing On? stars Arnett as Alex, the husband and father dipping a toe into the world of standup comedy, presumably discovering something of a cathartic outlet in the process. He certainly doesn’t seem to have any particular “material” workshopped in the opening moments of the trailer below, instead stepping on the stage and merely baring his soul to the unseen crowd. But perhaps that’s what makes for the finest art and comedy. He’s joined by Laura Dern as wife Tess, alongside supporting characters played by Andra Day, Sean Hayes, Amy Sedaris, Ciarán Hinds and Cooper himself. We’d be expecting some bittersweet, possibly weepy dramedy here.

Is This Thing On? will premiere as the closing film of the 2025 New York Film Festival on Oct. 10, 2025, and is scheduled for wider release in the U.S. on Dec. 19, 2025. You can check out the first trailer below.

 
