New Official Trailer: Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother Explores Family, Distance, and Time
Jim Jarmusch doesn’t rush. Not in life, not in film, and certainly not in Father Mother Sister Brother, his first feature since The Dead Don’t Die. The official trailer, released today, arrives muted, strange, deeply Jarmuschian, unfolding three quiet stories about families and the passage of time. The film stars Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, Tom Waits, Vicky Krieps, an eclectic and wonderful mix.
The film unfolds across New Jersey, Dublin, and Paris, where the characters cradle their cups of tea and engage in awkward, tender conversation. The trailer also throbs with memory, complex characters looking back on their childhoods and putting pieces together, adults returning home from their own lives. While driving, Adam Driver mutters how, “You can choose your friends and your lovers, but you can’t choose your family.”
