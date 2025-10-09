New Official Trailer: Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother Explores Family, Distance, and Time

By Audrey Weisburd  |  October 9, 2025 | 12:11pm
Jim Jarmusch doesn’t rush. Not in life, not in film, and certainly not in Father Mother Sister Brother, his first feature since The Dead Don’t Die. The official trailer, released today, arrives muted, strange, deeply Jarmuschian, unfolding three quiet stories about families and the passage of time. The film stars Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, Tom Waits, Vicky Krieps, an eclectic and wonderful mix.

The film unfolds across New Jersey, Dublin, and Paris, where the characters cradle their cups of tea and engage in awkward, tender conversation. The trailer also throbs with memory, complex characters looking back on their childhoods and putting pieces together, adults returning home from their own lives. While driving, Adam Driver mutters how, “You can choose your friends and your lovers, but you can’t choose your family.” 

The way distance hardens into silence between parents and their grown children. It’s not a loud kind of family drama; it’s the one that happens in side-eyes and the conversations we never manage to start. Across these three cities and different families, everyone seems to be waiting for someone else to start the sentence.

Shot by Frederick Elmes and Yorick Le Saux, the imagery feels lived-in and off-kilter, contrasting gray tones and dark rooms with splashes of bright color, every frame humming with that signature Jarmuschian mix of wit and wistfulness. 

Father Mother Sister Brother premiered in Venice, where it won the Golden Lion, and screened at NYFF before its U.S. release via MUBI on December 24. If the trailer is any indication, Jarmusch hasn’t mellowed with time, he’s just gotten more precise about what moves him: the tiny absurdities of family and the strange comfort of knowing you’ll never entirely understand the people you love.

 
