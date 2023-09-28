Epic Games Sells Bandcamp to Songtradr

Only 18 months after acquiring Bandcamp, Epic Games has announced that it is selling the music platform to music marketing company Songtradr for an undisclosed sum. Songtradr released a statement on the purchase via their blog, stating they will “help Bandcamp continue to grow within a music-first company” and that they will “also offer Bandcamp artists the ability and choice to have their music licensed to all forms of media including content creators, game and app developers and brands.”

It’s clear that Songtradr has high aims of increasing revenue for the independent artists who depend on Bandcamp for exposure. The music platform will also continue working with Epic Games, especially on a project like Fortnite Radio. However, the future of artist revenue shares and Bandcamp Daily’s editorial presence remains up in the air, as both Songtradr and Epic Games have declined to comment on how the acquisition will affect the platform’s most beloved features.

You can read Epic Games’ full public statement here.