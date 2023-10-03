PREMIERE: Watch Margaret Glaspy and Norah Jones Perform “Get Back”

Last week, singer/songwriter Margaret Glaspy was a guest on Norah Jones’ podcast, Norah Jones is Playing Along. The two musicians went in deep on Glaspy’s musical evolution from competitive fiddler to guitar master, along with playing a few of the singles from her new record Echo the Diamond and a duet cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor.” Today, we are grateful to premiere a video of Glaspy and Jones’ rendition of “Get Back” from the podcast here at Paste.

Glaspy says of her performance with Jones: “Playing the song ‘Get Back’ feels like jumping into a cold river. It’s exhilarating and a little intimidating and once I’ve started the song, I wonder what it was that I was so afraid of. The lyrics are a healthy reminder for me every night on tour to keep things in perspective and to be grateful for my beautiful and complex life.”

Watch Margaret Glaspy and Norah Jones perform “Get Back” below.